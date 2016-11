The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra took off on Saturday with the announcement of its first candidate

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra took off on Saturday with the announcement of its first candidate. Sitting MLA Nilesh Cabral from Kudchade. The whole galaxy of local BJP leaders was present at the impressive rally. The crowd was over 5000.