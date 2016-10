The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear that all the 21 sitting MLAs will get tickets at the next Assembly election

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear that all the 21 sitting MLAs will get tickets at the next Assembly election. The announcement was significant in view of controversy arisen over two seats – Shiroda of minister Mahadev Naik and Sanvorde of Ganesh Gaonkar. Party spokesperson Kiran Kandolkar has also confirmed that at least four to five Congress MLAs including Pandurang Madkaikar have approached the BJP.