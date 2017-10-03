The Rosary- a tribute to Mary

October is considered as the month of the Holy Rosary and its feast will be celebrated on October 7 to commemo-rate the victorious battle of Lepanto. NT BUZZ digs into this rich Catholic devotion to Mother Mary to uncover more about the significance of the rosary

There goes a famous adage, “A family that prays together, stays together” and since the month of October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary this adage now has utmost relevance. The rosary and more importantly the Our Lady of the Rosary have been said to have a major role to play in the victory of a number battles. The rosary is prayed with in keeping with the four mysteries: Joyful mysteries prayed on Mondays, and Sundays from Advent until Lent (reflecting upon the events around the birth of Christ); Sorrowful mysteries prayed on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Sundays during Lent (reflecting upon the events around the suffering and crucifixion of Christ); Glorious mysteries prayed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Sundays from Easter until Advent (reflecting upon the events around and after the resurrection of Christ and the assumption of Mary into heaven) and the Luminous mysteries prayed on Thursdays (reflecting upon the major events in the life of Christ).

October dedicated to Holy Rosary

On October 7 the Catholic Church will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary and therefore the whole month is dedicated to prayer and service. The dedication of the month of October to the Holy Rosary has its roots in victory of the famous Battle of Lepanto (October 7, 1571) where the Catholic soldiers with their undying faith in Mother Mary prayed for strength to win over their enemies. “Mother Mary heard their prayers and they won the battle, hence the month of October is being dedicated to Mother Mary and the Holy Rosary,” says Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay, Barthol Barretto. He has his roots in Loutolim and was in Goa for the ordination to the diaconate at Pilar held earlier this week.

Rosary – a weapon to fight against sin

The catholic faith believes that the Rosary is a powerful weapon to fight Satan. “By praying the Rosary we pray to the Lord to make us like Mother Mary. She always made it a point to say ‘yes’ to God and ‘no’ to sin. The characteristic or hallmark of Our Lady lies in the fact that when she said ‘yes’, she embraced God’s plans. By praying the Rosary we reflect on the mysteries of Jesus’ suffering, death and we pray to become like Mother Mary,” says Barthol.

To many Catholic families in Goa, the Rosary is an integral part of their daily routine. “I offer each decade of the rosary for people who are in need of prayers like the souls in purgatory and the people who are sick and have no one to pray for,” says Mavis Da Gama from Saligao.

Prayer binds the family together

Life has become busy today owing to technological advancements and the need to earn more money for a better living that has overpowered people’s minds. And this among other reasons has led to family prayer being further sidelined over the years. Youngsters are now into gadgets and social media instead of prayers, but there are many families who still pray the rosary together.

Times have changed since the soldiers prayed to Mother Mary to help them win battles or overcome tensed situations. Though wars and battles happen in a different manner in this day and age, it is the battles that each and every person faces that count more these days. “To overcome such situations it is very important to pray. It is a time when family members irrespective of their differences come together and pray,” says Sr Jaya from St John of Cross, Sanfona-Sancoale.

Mavis says that when her children were young the whole family would come together and pray but now that’s not possible owing to busy schedules. “When my children were young we would pray the rosary together but due to tight schedules it is difficult now. However, I ensure that I say the rosary every day. Since the statue of Our Lady is going from house to house in our ward we also say the rosary there with Catholic families of the ward,” says Mavis.

Fr Barthol suggests that everyone should continue praying the rosary it brings the family together. “The original saying states, ‘A family that prays together stays together’ but I would add ‘the rosary’ making it ‘A family that prays the rosary together stays together’ which is very true,” he says.

Spend your time in prayer this month

Catholics make it a point to pray the Rosary and to Mother Mary at least during the month of October for guidance to overcome personal turmoil. “This is a month where families have to spend time saying the Rosary and gather at the community cross to pray with other Catholic brothers and sisters of the ward,” says parish priest of St Thomas Church, Cansaulim, Fr Jean Da Cruz emphasising on the need community prayer.