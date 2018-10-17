The revival of the pump organ

Mumbai-based Goan artiste Jayant Phadke is on a mission to re-popularise Sangeet natya and bring the pump organ back into the limelight. He organised his first organ concert in Goa recently, reports NT BUZZ

NIRGOSH GAWDE I NT NETWORK

At a time when Sangeet natya or musical plays are on the verge of becoming just a memory and with people having almost forgotten about the pump organ – the main musical instrument associated with these musical plays, Mumbai-based Goan artiste Jayant Phadke has started a journey to revive these plays in his own way by hosting various solo pump organ concerts. His first Goa concert was held recently and was dedicated to his Guru late Tulsidas Borkar.

Born into the musical family of Phadke in Shiroda village of Ponda taluka, Jayant developed an interest in music, especially the harmonium, at a very young age. His father Vishnupant Phadke gave him his first harmonium classes, post which he became a student of Tulsidar Borkar in Mumbai for five years. He was also taught by Pt Jitendra Abhisheki. After an initial struggle, Jayant started working with renowned vocalists as their support artiste on the harmonium and with time got a break as a pump organ artiste in musical plays. Alongside, he taught music in schools at Mumbai and was also a support artist at Mumbai Akashwani.

Around this time, given the uniqueness of its sound, Bal Gandharva introduced the pump organ in Indian music plays. With its loud sound and softness in the tune, the pump organ became an integral part of musical plays, replacing the harmonium, says Jayant.

This went on till the 90’s, with the pump organ being widely used in such musical plays which attracted a sizeable audience. But with the advent of new technology, the means of entertainment have started changing and musical plays have started dying out. Along with this, the pump organ too has begun to fade out of people’s memories.

In fact, the present generation often mistakes the pump organ for the harmonium and for many it’s the same instrument. But in reality these instruments are quite different. A pump organ is a keyboard instrument, operated by the player’s hands and feet, in which pressurised air produces notes through a series of pipes organised in scale like rows.

Thus, before it is too late, and people completely forget about musical plays and pump organs, Jayant has set about reviving these. At a time when there are only a few artistes who play the pump organ, he has started hosting solo organ concerts in Maharashtra and Goa, where he plays various songs from Sangeet natya or musical plays. He has so far hosted around 20 solo organ concerts in various parts of Maharashtra and one in Goa.

People in Maharashtra, he says, have come to love the concept of musical play concerts – especially with the pump organ and there is a good demand for it. In fact, people have commented that it takes them back to the time of musical plays and gives a feel of the essence of these. But in Goa, there is a a lack of awareness about it with many artists turning down the idea of such concerts, he says. However, he still has hopes that once people come and listen and experience this concert, they will fall in love with it.