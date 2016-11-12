NT BUZZ

Fundacao Oriente will host a conference on ‘The return of Camera Lucida in the Digital Era’ and inauguration of the exhibition titled ‘India Drawings’ by Pedro Maia on November 14 at

Fundacao Oriente, Panaji. The conference will focus on the 19th century drawing device and its possible applications and efficiency for academic surveying techniques in fine arts and architecture, historical purposes and present artistic applications. The author will also analyse other drawing devices from 15th century, like the camera obscura, and put into context the tradition and usage of drawing and measuring apparatus to survey and depict reality before the discovery of technical principles that led to photography.

The exhibition ‘India Drawings’ will display 28 Camera Lucida sketches from a wider collection of around 180 drawings made in India between October 2015 and February 2016, will include places like Panaji, Old Goa, Mumbai, Hampi, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Jaipur and Pushkar and are representative of different usages and applications of the drawing device. Although these drawings can be easily seen as an artistic depiction of landscape and architecture, they are essentially scientific and research documents that will lead to future speculations on the possible uses of the device in the digital era.

Pedro Maia is an artist, researcher and professor in the Drawing Department at Faculty of Fine Arts in the University of Porto and has been teaching drawing since 1988. Having studied painting, sculpture, drawing, photography and video in Portugal and the United States of America, he specialised in Drawing Machines in his PhD studies at Oporto’s Fine Arts Academy and at the University of Barcelona in Spain. He has been exhibiting his artwork since 1985, essentially in the fields of painting, drawing, photography and video in Europe, Africa and the United States of America.

(A conference on ‘The return of Camera Lucida in the Digital Era’ and inauguration of the exhibition titled ‘India Drawings’ by Pedro Maia will be held on November 14, 6 p.m. onwards at Fundação Oriente, Panaji. Details: 2230728/2436108/foriente.india@gmail.com.)