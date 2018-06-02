The ‘Purumentachem Fest’ of Margao

The feast of Holy Spirit Church Margao, ‘Purumetachem Fest’ witnesses a lot of crowd who gather to buy their stock for the monsoon like dry fish. While the rains aren’t what it used to be like previously along with other factors like availability of transport, etc, NT BUZZ finds out from vendors about their sale

SACHI NAIK| NT BUZZ

The most popular feast of Holy Spirit Church, Margao, ‘Purumentachem Fest’ began earlier than usual this year. It began on Sunday, May 20 and the feast fair continued for eight days. Vendors, however complained about not being able to meet up with the expected profit this year as customers were still trying to manage their household expenses at the end of the month.

Madgaokars and all those who never skip attending feast of Holy Spirit Church of Margao, fervently wait for ‘Purumentachem Fest’. The feast often arrives at the end of May, prior to the monsoons. As the name of this feast suggests- ‘Purument’ refers to store or storage. The feast is popular for here one gets a large variety of dry fish that Goans and fish lovers can preserve and relish during the monsoons when fishing is banned.

Since the feast arrived much earlier this year, the vendors weren’t happy. Alice Fernandes from Colva has been selling dry fish at the feast every year. She mentions that people prefer to buy fresh dry fish that is available during the feast. “Previously such feasts were the only time when they could purchase and store dry fish till the monsoons ended. Unlike before, now you get dry fish almost throughout the year. Nevertheless people love to buy dry fish during the feast because what we sell now is fresh and hence durable,” she says, before adding that certain dried fish like ‘solye’ (mori) is found at this Purumentache Feast and nowhere else throughout the year.

On sale were dry mackerels, galmo, prawns, solye, kite fish and baby shark. This year many, including Alice had to sell the fish at a lower rate compared to the previous year. ‘Solye’ that was last year sold at `1000 was this year initially sold at `800. “Further, to sell everything I have now, I have lowered down its rate to `500, yet there’s so much left,” she said. She will also be going to sell the dry fish at the upcoming Chinchinim feast fair.

Another vendor, Reshma from Margao highlighted that this feasts witnesses a crowded atmosphere every year, so much so that vendors have to attend more than two customers at a time, but this year has been contrary- quiet and calm. She also sold balchao and rechado masala, along with dry fish. “I found that there was more demand for dry bombil (Bombay duck) this year, but I couldn’t finish the entire stock of any item completely,” she said.

An interesting item that Navelim-based Jomy Vaz was selling was ‘Galmyachi Bhakri’, a cutlet made of dry fish ‘galmo’, which can be used to flavour any non-vegetarian dish. According to him, vendors cannot expect his customers to buy many things at a time at the end of the month, when they are waiting for their salary. “Usually the feast would be celebrated at a time it ended this year. People would get their salary by early June and would come to purchase their stock.”