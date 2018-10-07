The portrait of a politician

Konkani book ‘Dabhal te Delhi Vinay Tendulkar’ written by poet, writer and senior journalist Sanjiv Verenkar will release on October 8. NT BUZZ gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Biographies on the lives of public figures always grab the public’s attention as people are curious to know about their personal life. Poet, writer and senior journalist Sanjiv Verenkar has written one such Konkani book ‘Dabhal te Delhi Vinay Tendulkar’; a biography on BJP leader Vinay Tendulkar which will be released on October 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji.

Although the Ponda-based Verenkar has done character sketches on politicians in the past, this is his first book on a politician. In fact, Verenkar is a close friend of Tendulkar and over time has learnt a lot about his life. “I have always liked Tendulkar and being a journalist I have seen him from up close. He is in good terms with other politicians although their political ideology maybe different,” says Verenkar.

And while people tend to look at the glamourous side of political figures, Verenkar opines that the focus should instead be on the struggles, how they were brought up, how they reached such great heights etc. “If we write about such incidents in literary style, firstly the public would read about them and secondly it will remain as a documentation,” adds Verenkar.

In keeping with this, the book covers incidents right from Tendulkar’s childhood till date. It talks about his struggles in school days, on facing casteism in his love marriage, how he rose to heights in his political career and a lot more. The book is not a mere biography. It also includes the writer’s analysis, views and opinions.

Explaining how the idea of the book came in, Verenkar says: “One day while we were eating dinner with common friends, Tendulkar in an emotional manner said, “Sanjivbab, if your pen portrays my life then I would feel really good.” And immediately Verenkar said yes. The very next day he started writing, and met with Tendulkar to know more about his life. The book was completed within 20 days. Verenkar further mentions that Tendulkar gave him the liberty to write whatever he felt and did not edit anything.

He adds that he found great pleasure in writing this. “If you write on someone’s life there should be substance in it. For example: If you write about a person born with a silver spoon then common man would not be interested in reading,” says Verenkar.

‘Dabhal te Delhi Vinay Tendulkar’ has already generated interest by translators. “A translator who has translated a few books in Marathi is waiting to translate it. Apart from this, I will later look at other languages as well.”

And given that people are curiosity to know more about public figures, Verenkar feels that even those who are not well versed in Konkani will buy his book.

(Konkani book ‘Dabhal te Delhi Vinay Tendulkar’ will be released on October 8, 4:30 p.m. at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji. Konkani writer and translator Suresh Amonkar will be the chief guest at the event while social activist and former minister Nirmala Sawant will preside over the event)