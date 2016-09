The port town of Vasco witnessed a massive rally of ramponkars and other fishing community against the government decision to demolish hutments on Baina beach

The port town of Vasco on Monday witnessed a massive rally of ramponkars and other fishing community against the government decision to demolish hutments on Baina beach. The rally announced that it would not move from the beach unless government provides rehabilitation plan. The Congress and the NCP also supported the rally.