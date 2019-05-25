The past reinterpreted

As part of the MOG Sunday series, Afrah Shafiq will be giving a talk on ‘Remixing the Past’ on May 26, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Museum of Goa, Pilerne.

Shafiq is a multimedia artist based between Goa and Bangalore. She also works as a video editor, illustrator, designer, animator, line producer, teacher, curator, and manager in various worlds ranging from visual art to documentary films. Bringing together these numerous experiences, her art practice moves across platforms and mediums seeking a way to retain the tactile within the digital and the poetry within technology.

Using the process of research as an artistic playground, she intertwines fact, feeling, and fantasy to create a speculative world born of remix culture. Digging into the past, she engages with history in a playful manner, reinterpreting archival findings to create new ways of looking at the past. Remixing these findings using animation, interactivity, video, web-forms, sound, glass mosaic, painting and objects, her work comes together to create an alternate reality that can be inhabited to experience through wit and irreverence, the gaps in history, invisibilsed experiences, ideas of belonging, fitting in, resistance, performing your true self and the inner workings of the mind.

She was recently invited to exhibit two of her works ‘Sultana’s Reality’ and ‘st.itch’ at the Kochi Muziris Biennale’19.

In the upcoming multimedia presentation on Sunday, Afrah will talk about how research can be an art practice, the ethos of remix culture, and share funny/inspiring/moving stories about women’s inner lives and minds through archival findings. The talk is free and open to all.