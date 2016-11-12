The origins of Dindi Mahotsav in Margao

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

This time of year, one generally sees Margao city dressed in decorative lights and its roads lined with stalls, creating an atmosphere of excitement. This is for the celebration of a century old tradition, Dindi. As the Dindi in Margao completes 107 years, devotees from around Goa prepare to make a visit to ‘the Pandharpur of Goa’, at Hari Mandir, Pajifond and Vitthal Mandir, Comba to pay their respects to the deity.

History of Dindi

Varkari (devotees) of God Vitthal and Goddess Rakhumai eagerly wait to make a visit to Pandharpur (in Maharashtra) to take part in the Ashadi Ekadashi and Karthiki Ekadashi celebrations. However, there was a time in Goa when several devotees had to cancel their pilgrimages to Pandharpur during the time of Portuguese regime.

Then, many people from neighbouring states had moved to Goa for business and work purposes and many found it difficult to move to and fro due to various restrictions imposed by the Portuguese. Many devotees who wished to pay their respects at Pandharpur were compelled to cancel their plans and thus set up a celebration of their own which eventually led to the ‘Dindi’ festival.

Suhas Kamat from the Hari Mandir Devasthan Committee speaks about an incident that brought the devotees of Vitthal together. In the year 1909 Bhaurao Bhagwantrao Dalal, Nagesh Vasudev Sadekar, Shivalingappa Bhagewadi, Govind Pandurang Kamat and Balakrishna Narayan Nevgi used to reside in a common locality at Pajifond. They would meet every night at a room in the chawl after dinner talking about the day’s happenings. On one such night an argument broke out and grew into a fight.

A pious man Gopalshet Bholba from the same vicinity came to resolve the fight and suggested that the men should devote time to God at the end of the day, thus avoiding arguments. Thus the people who were devotees of Vitthal-Rakhumai kept an image of the God in the meeting room. Then every night the room saw the gathering of people singing bhajans. Shamba Lotlikar who owned the chawl donated the room for the purpose. Therefore from that year, Karthiki Ekadashi Dindi celebrations began on a small scale. Soon, the Hari Mandir (temple) was established at Pajifond.

On the other hand, Anant Shet Kesarkar from Comba had a small temple of Vitthal- Rakhumai in his house where bhajans and prayers were offered. Later, a new Vitthal Mandir was constructed in Comba.

Explaining the term ‘Dindi’, President of Hari Mandir Devasthan Committee, Suhas Kamat says: “Dindi is actually a procession by Varkari who chant the prayers of Lord Vitthal-Rakhumai with the mild sounds of traditional musical instruments.”

Kamat says: “Over the years, a lot of changes have taken place with regards to the celebrations. Many devotees like Madhukar Mordekar contributed tremendously that led it to the grand celebration that it is today.”

He informed that when Dindi had just begun, people would carry the image of God Vitthal-Rakhumai on their head and would go on a procession around the prominent streets of Margao city, singing bhajans. As the years rolled by, the image of God was taken in palanquin and now it is taken in a decorated vehicle. Various bhajani pathak (groups) around Goa sing bhajans during the procession.

The procession of Dindi begins from Hari Mandir at around 6 p.m. “The groups sing bhajan, while there are also Varkari who accompany the procession barefoot in devotion of Vitthal-Rakhumai,” says Kamat. The procession reaches Damodar saal, Comba. On the other side, a procession starts from Vitthal Mandir, Comba and reaches at Damodar Saal. Both the procession then merge head back to Vitthal Mandir, Comba. The latter procession comes to an end, while the Hari Mandir procession continues its way towards temple. Finally, in the afternoon of second day, the procession ends on reaching Hari Mandir, Pajifond.

Apart from Hari Mandir Devasthan committee, various organisations like Solid Party, Dambabale Ghode, group of people from market area and others organise various competitions on the occasion of Dindi like competitions including that of rangoli, lantern making, floral rangoli art and cooking organised for the public.

Singing programmes also form a part of the celebrations at three different venues: Hari Mandir, Pajifond at 7.30 p.m.; second at UCO Bank, Comba at 9.30 p.m.; and third near Margao Municipality at around 11.30 p.m.

Suhas Kamat says: “The construction of a new Hari Mandir is underway near Adarsh School, Pajifond. We hope that we get to celebrate Dindi of 2017 at the new Hari Mandir.”

