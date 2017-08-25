The Odessa File: Return of the Nazis

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

‘The Odessa File’ (1974), an espionage/ political thriller film is loosely based on the 1972 novel – not a historical essay – by the English author, former journalist and spy, and occasional political commentator, Frederick Forsyth. The popular novel narrates the adventures of a young German reporter attempting to discover the location of a former SS concentration camp commandant.

Forsyth’s first novel, ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (1971), a bestseller, was about a professional assassin known as the ‘Jackal, who is hired to assassinate the French President, Charles de Gaulle, in the summer of 1963. This novel was made into a successful film of the same name in 1973, and therefore, desire of the filmmakers to immediately adapt ‘The Odessa File’ to the screen, came as no surprise.

Producer, John Woolf, who had made ‘The Day of the Jackal’ also managed to secure the rights to ‘The Odessa File’, and once again pulled in Kenneth Ross to write the screenplay for the film.

London-born director, Ronald Neame, who had mastered numerous aspects of film production, was signed to direct ‘The Odessa File’. In fact, Neame had initially worked as a cinematographer for major British productions including David Lean films such as ‘In Which We Serve’ (1942), ‘This Happy Breed’ (1944) and ‘Blithe Spirit’ (1945); the latter two in particular notable for their use of Technicolor. Remarkably, during this period Neame had also served as co-screenwriter and co-producer on some of Lean’s films. Neame then went to direct films including large-scale productions such as the musical, ‘Scrooge’ (1970) and the disaster movie, ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ (1972).

Simon Wiesenthal, the real-life figure whose Jewish Documentation Centre built cases against numerous Nazi war criminals – most famously, Adolf Eichmann – served as a consultant for the film. Wiesenthal, in fact, is actually a character in ‘The Odessa File’, and his part is played by the noted Israeli actor, Shmuel Rodensky.

Actor, Jon Voight was selected to play the lead role of Peter Miller, even though the German actor, Helmut Griem was considered for it, at some point of time. Voight was on-set throughout the production, with the script calling for his being on-camera in 80 per cent of the scenes.

Among the most memorable performers in the film is undoubtedly actor, Maximilian Schell whose chilling and effective performance as the unapologetic Roschmann is hard to forget. The Austrian-Swiss actress, Maria Schell, who was incidentally the elder sister of Maximilian Schell, was signed to enact the role of Frau Miller, mother of the character of Peter Miller.

Both Woolf and Neame were convinced that the film must be made in Germany in order to achieve the authenticity and atmosphere of the source novel. ‘The Odessa File’ therefore was filmed on location in the German cities of Hamburg, Heidelberg, and Munich; as well as in Salzburg, Austria; besides the Pinewood Studios, England; and the Bavaria Filmstudios in Grünwald, Bavaria, Germany. Even the studio settings were filled with real props, with the designs of the German art director/ set decorator, Rolf Zehetbauer carried out in real wood, brick, and steel.

The supporting cast was mostly German, with major film as well as theatre personalities from Germany enacting the character roles. The English-speaking actors were given special coaching by dialogue director, Osman Ragheb to acquire German accents, which would be identical to those of the native actors. Not only did Jon Voight and Mary Tamm have to learn to use the accent, but had to do it with North German dialect nuances because of their characters’ Hamburg origins in the story.

Composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who earlier had done a film score for only one film, ‘Gumshoe’ (1971), agreed to score ‘The Odessa File’. Webber’s peculiar combination of the 1970s’ synth-rock and symphonic music added to the cult appeal of the film. The bilingual pop song “Christmas Dream”, composed by Webber and sung by the Master of Christmas Cheer, Perry Como along with the London Boy Singers was released as a single and placed (just barely) in the Billboard Top 100 chart, reaching 92nd position in December 1974.

Released during the winter of 1974, ‘The Odessa File’ grossed $6 million in North American rentals. In spite of adverse comments from critics such as “The film drags because there are many unnecessary transitional passages, devoted to moving the characters from one situation to another”, “Almost every occurrence is predictable,” and “The filmmakers have simplified Forsyth’s novel and dulled its anti-Nazi message”, the audiences loved the tense thriller, and continue to do so.