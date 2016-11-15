The midnight strike

By Tensing Rodrigues*

So you ran out of small notes, and then you ran helter-skelter in search of ATMs that were possibly open? That must have been a painful experience on a chilly morning, but a memorable experience because we have a lesson to learn there from. But before that let me put your conscience at rest. Do not be laden with guilt if you happen to be carrying some Rs 1000 notes in your wallet or if you happen to be having some more in your locker. It is neither contraband nor sin money unless you know it is.

What has happened is very simple. Rs 500 rupee and Rs 1000 rupee notes have been rendered not usable for transactions. You can exchange them for new notes as and when latter are available and you have the time to do that. There is no sin in holding them or in exchanging them till December 30. Only thing is you have to own them, viz. say they are your own and say who you are. In other words you have to reveal your identity by presenting an identity card or by depositing them in your bank account.

Well, all that apart I know there is an existential problem that is facing many of us right now. How to pay the fisher woman for the 10 fresh, maganche mackerels your mouth is watering for. There is no instant solution for that problem. The fisher woman will not accept an online payment or a cheque or a debit card unless she gives you on credit. In the meantime some of them have found an ingenious win-win solution to make hay while the sun is behind the clouds. Take 50 mackerels and pay for it by a Rs 500 note.

In any case you need to take a policy decision now not to get into such sticky situations too often. I have written a lot about the risk and return in this column. Today let me tell you about their third but neglected sibling, liquidity. Frankly even I had never thought liquidity could be so important till the midnight surgical strikes into the high value compartments of my wallet happened.

Think seriously about your liquidity requirements. Ask yourself how much cash do I need on an average for a week? Hold that much under your pillow in low denomination notes. Well, not literally under your pillow- in your drawer may be from where you can get it without stepping out of your house. Remember cash requirements are dynamic. They may change from time to time. For instance the present crunch came just days before the vhoddli Diwali. So take a practical approach.

Why small denomination? Do you expect it to happen again? Why so much caution now after the horse has bolted? Do you know it will happen again? I knew you were getting impatient with that barrage of arguments. So let me take this opportunity to explain to you a little bit of Talebian logic. Today you may listen to me patiently as I dish out this apparent nonsense. But had I told you this before that traumatic Tuesday midnight you would have shouted at me, are you sure it will happen?

This is how we normally react to taking precautions about something that does not seem very likely to happen or does not even appear on the radar of our imagination. In such a situation it makes sense to take a two step approach. First answer the question. If it happens will it be really bad? If the answer is yes then ask yourself the next question. Am I sure it will not happen? If the answer now is no then get prepared for the unexpected. Never ask the question am I sure that it will happen? Or even how likely is it to happen? If it is something you would really like to avoid both these questions make no sense.

By getting prepared what you are doing is you are buying insurance. I say buying because the preparedness will cost; by holding cash you are sacrificing the savings bank interest you would have earned. But the beauty of insurance is that you are limiting your loss to the cost of insurance. Uninsured you are exposing yourself fully to the undesirable you have no control on the loss.

And then go to the next week.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com

