The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has decided to go with the Goa Suraksha Manch to contest the Assembly election. Not with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. MGP working president Deepak Dhawalikar told Goa 365 that the political scenario will change drastically within 15 days of election being declared by Election Commission of India. Watch this Exclusive.