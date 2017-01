The Lokotsav 2017—A national level festival of folk art and handicrafts is being held at Kala Academy, Panaji. This is a unique platform to experience and understand the folk art and artifacts of the country under one roof. You can witness the folk dance right from Rajasthan to Assam and also at the same time taste the scrumptious food from various parts of the country. This cultural extravaganza is on till January 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

