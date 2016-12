The leaders of both the BJP and MGP have started widening the rift in the ruling alliance by accusing each other. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is saying that MGP Sudin Dhavalikar is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Goa. Dhavlikar is dismissing this contention, saying that his party has to contest atleast 28 seats with the help of other parties, which he is not planning to do. The Congress, on the other hand, is demanding dissolution of Goa Assembly.

