The Konkani People

Finally we can attempt a fairly meaningful picture of the peopling of Konkan. The vadukar from across the Sahyadri must have ventured into the coastal plain sometime after it was uplifted. Uplifting of the Konkan coast has been dated anywhere between 10,000 BCE and 2,000 BCE. [Tying the Knots, 09 Apr 17] To be frank, it was not an event, rather a process. But for convenience sake, let us date it somewhere around 4,000 BCE. For a long time after that, after the saline soils had already become hospitable to vegetation, the vadukar must have come in exploring new pastures. According to Crawford, “Several eons rolled by before the Konkan or lowlands won by Pareshram were explored by the dhangurs of the ghatmala with their buffaloes”. [Crawford, 1909: Legends Of The Konkan, 25]

These could be the ‘original’ settlers of coastal Konkan. We have some clues to the dating of the arrival of the vadukar into the coastal plain. On the basis of the excavations at Inamgaon and related sites, scholars are of the view that severe drought affected the trans-Sahyadri region around 1,000 BCE. “Around 1000 BCE people began to leave this village and others in the region.” says Juliet Clutton-Brock [Clutton-Brock, 2012 :Animals As Domesticates, 89] Another instance of a similar drought that is recorded is in inscription no 1 at Sravanabaelagola. In anticipation of ‘a twelve year famine between the Vindhyas and the Nilgiris’, Bhadrabahu, the last of the Jaina sruta-kevali decided to move the entire sangha to the south to escape the starvation; that was towards the end of the 3rd century BCE. (Rice, 1889: Inscriptions At Sravana Belgola, 2) So, the exodus could have occurred somewhere in the first millennium BCE. A comparison of the crops grown and dietary habits, shows clear similarities between the people of Inamgaon and Goa, particularly the gavdi or kunbi community. [Driven By The Drought, 05 Feb 17]

To identify the vadukar immigrants in the coastal plain with the present inhabitants of Konkan may not be easy; but some communities can definitely be identified with a fair amount of certainty. One is the velipa community spread seamlessly over a vast area stretching over Canacona, Sanguem and Quepem Talukas of Goa. They are still connected to those they left behind in the trans-Sahyadri territory; called konkana-kunbi or kalaekunbi (dark kunbi) they are found in Tinai, Supa, Digi, Ullvi, Barchi, Kumbharwada and Hallyal talukas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. They all speak some variation of Konkani and have strong family ties with the velipa in Goa. [Konkan Once Upon A Time, December 25, 2016] The other is the gavdi or kunbi community. Found both in the coastal areas as well as in the hinterland, they present a culturally different specimen; their way of dressing, dietary habits and language are different from the rest in the villages that they inhabit in. They are found both among the Christians as well as Hindus in Goa. But their origin has not yet been traced. The folk tradition acknowledges their occupation of the land before other communities – the kshatriya or the bramhana – came into Konkan. That the gavdi or kunbi and the velipa come from the same stock cannot be ruled out; though some allude their descent to different ‘tribes’. According to Dhume, kunbi is not an ethnic group; it could include gavdi or velipa or even kshatriya; it only refers to the fact that the main means of subsistence of the community is agriculture. This follows from Dhume’s derivation of the word from kulambi, which according to him is the same as kulvadi, both formed from the Kannad word kul, meaning a definite area of land. [Dhume, 2009: The Cultural History of Goa, 66] This does seem quite reasonable; but it does not entirely correspond to the observed reality; it requires further corroboration.

According to Dhume, there are distinct communities of gavdi; he mentions three of these – the kelsi-kutthalkar gavdi, the satarkar gavdi and the bharvankar gavdi; however, he does not say whether these are the only ones. According to him kelsi-kutthalkar gavdi are the kol tribals who migrated to Quelossim and Cortalim in Salcete, Goa along with the sarasvat bramhana. Did there exist in these villages some other gavdi before kelsi-kutthalkar gavdi settled there, or rather were settled there by the bramhana? We do not know; there is no way in which we can know that, except for the fact that folk traditions hold that the ‘primitive settlers’ were displaced by the bramhana? Or could it be that these ‘primitive settlers’ were already displaced by the kshatriya even before bramhana arrived? More importantly, who are the present inhabitants of the gavdi settlement between Quelossim and Cortalim – are they kelsi-kutthalkar gavdi or the ‘primitive settlers’? Far less is known about the early settlers of Konkan than is known about the bramhana and the kshatriya; of course there seems to be a lot of confusion about the true identity of the kshatriya. Most of the confusion arises out of the caturavarna vyavastha labels which are totally misleading. The moment we get out of this vyavastha and understand that the caturavarna categories are post-facto labels for people with distinct geographical origin, a lot of the confusion disappears, and we start dealing with historical rather than imaginary communities. Dhume has not much to say about the origin of the satarkar gavdi or bharvankar gavdi, except for the statement that they were first settled in the Advai village in Sattari taluka, and then migrated to Savoi Verem in Ponda.

One point that comes clear through the entire discussion by Dhume on original settlers of Konkan, which by far is probably the most extensive coverage of the migrations of pre-historic communities in Konkan, is the fact that the early settlers moved from east to west. That is in spite of the fact that Dhume makes a categorical statement that ‘the primitive settlers did not come from the Deccan Plateau, as that was colonised after Goa’. Almost every pre-historic settlement site that he mentions is in Sattari or Sanguem taluka, hardly any in the middle talukas and none in the coastal talukas. That confirms our ‘coming down the mountains’ theory.