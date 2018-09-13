The joy of sighting a bird

NT BUZZ

The Goa Bird Conservation network (GBCN) conducted their 50th bird walk at Ganjem on the outskirts of Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary. The bird walk was attended by 32 participants from all over the state.

During the walk several birds were spotted and among them was a lone blue-faced Malkoha who was looking for food among the leaves of a Gulmohar tree. A flock of Grey-fronted green pigeons caused some delight among the participants. This species of pigeons is endemic to the Western Ghats and are found nowhere else in the world.

In all 25 species of birds were recorded in a span of just two hours. In the end a black-rumped flameback gave a good pose to the photographers as it kept pecking at a coconut tree until everyone was satisfied with the sighting.

In Goa there are more than 475 species of birds according to data furnished by Indian Birds Journal. It is probably due to the wide variety of habitats right from the coast on the west to the forests of the Western Ghats in the east. The Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN) is one such organisation in Goa that works towards bird conservation and is actively involved in promoting bird watching among enthusiasts.

One of the flagship programs of the GBCN is their monthly bird walk. These bird watching walks are conducted on the first Sunday of every month at one of the many birding locations in the state. These bird walks are open to anyone interested in learning about bird and are free of cost. Birders get exposed to the different species found in these habitats.

GBCN hopes to keep the bird walks going for the years to come and inspire more and more birders to join hands and help in the conservation.