Nobody truly knows what the nose knows despite the fact our sense of smell plays an important role in the formation and expression of human consciousness. With an aim to understand how this sense works and affects us, The Navhind Times Zest workshop, ‘The Invisible You’, will be conducted by independent perfumer and researcher, Monika Ghurde on September 25. In conversation with NT Zest, Monika speaks about the workshop, the significance of understanding our sense of smell, fragrances, how they affect us and more

Maria Fernandes | NT

Nobody truly knows what the nose knows. For centuries we have been using fragrant materials to heal, pray, make love and even war; yet the secrets behind our sense of smell have always been elusive. Our sense of smell plays an important role in the formation and expression of human consciousness. “Every day, we move about 438 cubic feet of air and breathe 23,040 times. Each breath cycle – inhaling and exhaling – lasts approximately five seconds. Imagine the number and variety of smells we encounter daily!” says, resource person for the next The Navhind Times Zest workshop and the first lady of smell, Monika Ghurde.

“I was always obsessed with smell. Anything given to me, I would always sniff it first. My brother used to call me a sniffer dog,” shares Monika with a laugh. Starting off as a photographer she made a switch to studying the art of perfumery in 2009 and since then there has been no looking back. After refining her olfactory sense under an English perfumer from Picot Laboratories, UK, she is today an independent perfumer and researcher based in Goa with one foot in Paris. After an intense symposium in 2015 involving scientists, academicians and perfume makers at Museum Tinguely, Basel, she decided to impart her knowledge in India. Through her initiative, MoLabs, in Goa, she conducts workshops to educate people about sense of smell and its influence in everyday life.

‘The Invisible You’ – is a workshop designed by her under the guidance of an odour artist, invaluable inputs from a neuroscientist and contemporary Indian artist. The workshop aims to sensitise one’s sense of smell to be more perceptive and insightful. “The olfactory journey is a deep exploration of the primeval landscape of smell which will make the participants aware of their sense of smell and how it influences them consciously and sub-consciously in decision-making choices. Sometimes, certain smells are connected to memories of childhood and that has an influence on you. When you smell fresh bread, you end up feeling hungry, even if you’ve just eaten. That’s why malls use this fragrance to increase sales,” says Monika.

The workshop which is divided into three will begin with a presentation explaining how the sense of smell works from a scientific perspective and will be followed by a session on understanding how we utilise this sense. “In the final leg of the workshop, I will have a practical session where participants will be given different smells and they will have to identify them first with a blindfold and then without. This exercise will make increase their awareness with regards to their sense of smell and its workings,” she says.

Reiterating the importance the sense of smell holds in our everyday life, Monika says, “It is not just an important sensory experience but also a life-giving force. It’s a powerful tool for communication and feeds us information all the time. It navigates us through life and it brings us pleasure. A deeper understanding of this powerful sense is important in order to be more conscious of the possibilities it may offers.”

She is also of the opinion that smell can empower vision or, in contrast, create new meanings, conveying meaning on its own. “Smell has always been relevant for all living beings. It always has the power to transform and transport. It is a sense that people cannot control, cannot stop; we cannot avoid being exposed to it, as opposed to the senses of vision and hearing.”

A 2012 research paper published at the Duke University, USA, has proved that, a difference at the ‘smallest level of DNA – one amino acid on one gene – determines whether you find a given smell pleasant or not. “A different amino acid on the same gene in your friend’s body could mean s/he finds the same odour offensive,” the paper said. Smells can leave a powerful impact and condition our mind. A particular smell can trigger memories or emotions depending on the first impressions associated with it.

Speaking on this connection between smell and memories, Monika says, “Smell helps us to communicate with the world around us on many levels. Marcel Proust in fact was the first writer to beautifully express how smell and memory are intertwined. Usually, we all have certain smells that we associate with a memory — it could be good, bad or ugly, but it’s there. For me, for instance, my favourite smell is jasmine. I remember regularly visiting a jasmine garden with my grandmother as a child; the scent now makes me happy.”

Like fingerprints, every person has a different smell. “One’s smell is dependent on environment, water consumed, exercise, products used for personal hygiene and how your body processes food. We form perspectives about another individual based on our sense of smell. Everyone has an odour which is not apparent to one but which others can smell and that often decides why we are attracted to someone. Within 30 seconds of shaking hands with a stranger, we, in some way, smell our hands and, at a subconscious level, form our opinions based on it.”

Choosing the right perfume then is important. So how does one go about it? “It can be difficult. Allure magazine has complained that, ‘Finding the right fragrance is almost as hard as finding the right man.’ You may feel that there can be no logic in your choice of perfumes because your sense of smell is so emotional, but the fragrances you most enjoy will probably belong to just one or two of the fourteen different fragrance families. Like most good things, it takes a little effort to find a new perfume that is just right. Start by understanding the difference between the fragrance families. Explore different fragrances before closing the one,” she says. It may sound simple but it definitely isn’t! According to Monika, around 1,400 new fragrances are launched every year. So, the number of choices even when you pick your ingredient increases. “Two things can confuse your sense. First, other scents around you can influence others, making it difficult to understand what you are smelling. Two, the smell can change once it is in contact with your skin. It is always a good idea to buy a sample first. Give it some time, before you actually decide.”

Though she often travels to Europe to update herself with the research and trends in perfumery, it is India where Monika finds most of her inspiration.

Signing off she says, “Be more aware and pay more attention to what you smell on a daily basis. Blind-smell your spices, in the kitchen and try to figure out which is which. Smell plants. Smell wine. Most people go through life not thinking of smells, but when you start to notice them, there are just so many different and interesting things to smell – beyond fragrances themselves.”

(The two-hour workshop will be held on September 25 from 9.30 a.m. at Dempo House, Panaji. If you are 23 years and above and would like to participate, send us an email with your name, age, profession and contact numbers to zestevents@navhindtimes.com by September 18.)

