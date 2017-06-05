The hard route to success

Caitano Francisco Fernandes, Agonda, has made impressive progress in his fabrication business from modest beginnings, finds out Albert Fernandes

For Caitano Francisco Fernandes, of Karaxermol, Agonda , originally belonging to a blacksmith family, the journey to success was not easy. He now runs a thriving workshop, Rising Sun, in Canacona, that takes on fabrication and carpentry orders.

After his preliminary education in a local school from where he dropped out half-way, Fernandes at the age of 26 took up a job on a ship as a junior engineer and during the course of 20 years of service between 1980 to 2000, he changed over to several positions on the ship like the pumpman, the operator on board and finally settled down to maintenance work in the engine compartment.

After working on the ship for 20 years, he gave it up to to be with his family. As his father was ageing for the blacksmith work, he kept it going as farmers needed the services for their field tools. Manning the blower and moulding and shaping the hard iron to beautiful iron tools along with servicing locals for maintenance and repairs of their iron tools, he gradually thought of starting a grill fabrication. Fernandes was well versed in fabrication works and there was a demand for grills.

So he purchased machinery which could be used for multiple purposes. Gradually he got involved slowly in carpentry work too, rendering his services to the locals and even in the course of time to far away clients who became his friends. Through them he started getting orders in grill fabrication as well as carpentry which earned him enough money to fend for himself and his family.

In order to keep going all the three works together (viz. black smith, grills manufacturing and carpentry) he hired labourers from Karnataka, Orissa and UP thus fulfilling a dream of running his own business.

Fernandes says that he gets more busy now a days on blacksmith work and carpentry. He gets orders not only from the locals and people of Canacona, but even far way places like Margao, Chinchinim, Cuncolim, Navelim etc. His work of carpentry now is focused on interior decoration and doors, windows, etc He also gets order for benches and desks from some schools in Canacona.

He says that he is satisfied in his business as his rates are affordable. He does not keep too much of margin in the finished goods and his clients too are happy with his work.

At a time when most of the traditional trades are flourishing after getting a boost from the government schemes which have been floated from time to time to get them going or may be through subsidies and support price, the blacksmith’s trade has remained in a lurch as there are no incentives to keep it alive

Fernandes adds that, few meetings yearly are held either in Margao or Panjim or other places but nothing materializes from the same and as such the trade is gradually dying. Many a people who were engaged in the trade have shied away and left. Several are taking up jobs either in foreign countries or are employed elsewhere while a few are no doubt simply unemployed doing nothing at home.

According to him there are more than 15-20 blacksmiths and their families who are really in the trade find it difficult to get going as it needs a lot of finance also, like for purchase of iron, coal required for heating the iron and other tools/machinery.

The blacksmith trade, which once upon a time was so much progressive, has become slowly a dying art, as the government has no schemes floated to the people who are engaged in it. Fernandes points out that, 50-70 per cent of blacksmiths have given up this trade. In old days one could make a living in the age-old days although saving was not possible because the income one used to get was not sufficient enough. And customers used to pay in cash or kind (mostly it was kind.) But today it is not the same. If one gets engaged full time, one can make a decent living and can save partly, adds Fernandes.

The great many works performed through this trade which include sharpening and making of tools like choppers, spades, axes, saw, knives, sickles etc., are taken up because the farmers category prefer them in their fields. The farmers in Canacona, almost a sizeable section of them, are still depending on this trade for their field tools as many of the fields are in the upland and not leveled. A section of blacksmiths feel that if this trade dies, it would be a slow death even to agricultural activities in the ST areas, in particular.