The Great Dictator: Heil Chaplin!

Sir Charles Spencer ‘Charlie’ Chaplin, one of the greatest entertainer, who lived on this planet loved silence more than words, as it provided him with ample opportunity to articulate himself with amusing antics and marvellous expressions, without the aid of dialogues. This was the precise reason why for more-than-a-decade he refused to fully accept technology that had converted silent movies into talkies. Even though silent films had become obsolete by 1930s, Chaplin produced ‘City Lights’ (1931) without dialogues but with background score and ‘Modern Times’ (1936) with synchronised sound effects and sparse dialogues.

By the end of the 1930s, Chaplin became increasingly political and decided that his next film, ‘The Great Dictator’ (1940), which satirised Adolf Hitler would be a full-fledged talkie complete with dialogues. The film also marked Chaplin abandoning his famed character of the Tramp, although the role of Jewish Barber enacted by him does have shades of this character. It is however interesting to observe that many audiences, who had come to see the movie during its initial release, were expecting Chaplin to continue with silent films even during the sound era.

Chaplin got the idea for ‘The Great Dictator’ when his friend and producer/director, Alexander Korda noted that Chaplin’s screen persona and Adolf Hitler looked somewhat similar. Chaplin later learned that they were both born within a week of each other, had roughly the same height and weight, and both struggled in poverty until they attained ‘heights’ in their respective fields. When Chaplin learned of Hitler’s policies of racial oppression and nationalist aggression, he decided to use this similarity as an inspiration to attack Hitler on film.

The working title of this picture was ‘The Dictator’ as Chaplin originally had difficulty in securing the title, ‘The Great Dictator’, which was registered by Paramount. Later, through efforts of Y Frank Freeman, a vice-president at Paramount, Chaplin was accorded the privilege of using the title.

It is claimed that in March 1939, Brooke Wilkinson of the British Board of Film Censors cabled Joseph I Breen of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, and Alfred Reeves, vice president of Charles Chaplin Film Corporation that he had heard rumours of Chaplin making a film about Hitler, and requested a story outline and treatment. Breen then spoke to Chaplin, who replied that he had no script and no story.

Another story goes that on June 22, 1939, set construction began for the picture, but preliminary production was halted by early August for Chaplin to ‘alter’ the script. Filming finally began in mid-September 1939. Actress Fanny Brice was to have originally portrayed the dictator’s wife in the film. There are also claims about Chaplin stating that he included footage of crowd scenes actually shot in Germany during Hitler’s regime, and that Chaplin demanded secrecy on the set because he feared someone might steal his idea.

The scenes for the barber’s character were mostly shot in the slower speed used for silent films – 16 frames per second – made possible by the fact that Chaplin gave the character less dialogues compared to the dictator’s character, whose scenes were shot in standard speed for sound film, which is 25 frames per second.

The musical score for the film was written and directed by Meredith Willson, who later became well known as a composer and librettist of the 1957 musical comedy, ‘The Music Man’. However, Chaplin’s contribution to the score was significant, as Willson himself later said: “I’ve seen (Chaplin) take a soundtrack and cut it all up and paste it back together and come up with some of the ‘dangdest’ effects you ever heard, effects a composer would never think of. He would have been great at anything – music, law, ballet dancing, or even painting a house, a sign, or a portrait. I got the screen credit for ‘The Great Dictator’ music score, but the best parts of it were all Chaplin’s ideas, like using the Lohengrin ‘Prelude’ in the famous balloon-dance scene.”

‘The Great Dictator’ was well received in the United States at the time of its release, and was popular with the American public. It was the second-most popular movie in the US in 1941. The film was also popular in the United Kingdom, drawing 9 million to the cinemas, despite Chaplin’s apprehension that wartime audiences would dislike a comedy about a dictator. When the film was released in France in 1945, it became the most popular movie of the year, with admissions of 82,80,553. The film was however banned in several Latin American countries, where there were active movements of Nazi sympathisers.

Contemporary reviews of ‘The Great Dictator’ criticised it for dwelling too strongly on the Jews’ plight in Germany and objected to the final speech as too preachy. The film received three Academy Award nominations for Chaplin in the category of Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, besides two others for Jack Oakie in the Best Supporting Actor category and for Meredith Willson in the Best Original Score category. The film was also included in the National Board of Review’s ‘Ten Best’ list of 1940.

In 1941, the American writer, Konrad Bercovici filed a suit against Chaplin and United Artists for $5,000,000, charging that he had the original idea for the screenplay of ‘The Great Dictator’. Chaplin settled the suit for $90,000 and damages. In his autobiography, Chaplin insisted that he had been the sole writer of the movie’s script. He came to a settlement, though, because of his “unpopularity in the States at that moment and being under such court pressure, (he) was terrified, not knowing what to expect next.”

Ironically, during the film’s production, the British government had announced that it would prohibit its exhibition in the United Kingdom, in keeping with its appeasement policy concerning Nazi Germany. However, by the time the film was released, the UK was at war with Germany and the film was welcomed in part for its obvious propaganda value. In 1941, London’s Prince of Wales Theatre screened its UK premiere.

All in all, ‘The Great Dictator’ went on to become popular with audiences, and is described as Chaplin’s most commercially successful film. Modern critics too praised it as a historically significant film and an important work of satire.