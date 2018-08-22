The grand annual Vasco Saptah

NT BUZZ

The popular Vasco ‘Saptah’ began at Damodar Saal on Thursday, August 16. As per the annual ritual, a member of the Joshi family installed the ‘shreephal’ (holy coconut) in the temple to mark the beginning of the festival.

‘Saptah’ is dedicated to Lord Dambab. It begins on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Shravan, following Nagapanchami. According to traditions, after the installation of the shreephal, devotees sing bhajans and devotional songs for 24 hours. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety every year in Vasco. Devotees of Dambab try their best to attend the Vasco Saptah. They make offerings in the temple and pray to the deity fervently. After seeking blessings, the devotees move towards stalls put up. The fair during the Saptah draws a huge crowd from various parts of Goa who come to make their purchases for the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and for the rest of the year.