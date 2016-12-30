The good the bad and the vague of 2016

It’s New Year’s Eve and amidst the cacophony of New Year’s parties, NT BUZZ looks back at the year gone by…

With the year 2016 coming to an end and everyone gearing up for the New Year, amidst all the 31st December parties and shenanigans, we look back on the year gone by. Some will look at it wistfully, some with love, some with a little pain and yet some with anger. From the technological advances in healthcare and astronomy to the achievements in sports and even a string of good movies that were churned out this year, 2016 certainly had some high points. And then there were the negatives: spike in the global refugee crisis, intolerance, bans, we lost a lot of talented individuals. And then there was demonetisation, something that has garnered very diverse reaction from people across India.

Hence, it was quite an enriching experience for us when we asked a few citizens what were the good and bad of 2016 according to them…

Here is what they have to say…

Like Janus himself, this year-end has left us with two contrasting impressions: what began with the absurd dark drama of demonetisation and the sinking feeling of impending pandemonium and doom, is now snowballing into a possible revolution for positive political change. I can see people speaking up with courage and conviction all over the country. I am full of hope.

Alice D’Cruz, associate professor, St Xavier’s College, Mapusa

