The Gaurs need to Gore

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

The good news is that FC Goa started winning. The not so good news is that they have not started playing the way they are capable of and that could worry coach Zico and his technical team as they prepare to face Kerala Blasters in their second home game of ISL 2016 at Nehru stadium, Fatorda today.

Despite reaching the half way mark, the table is wide open to any team. The idea is not to get to the top but to be in the top four to get into the knock-out stages and going by all the matches in this edition of the ISL, a clear favourite has still not emerged. All teams have a chance to qualify because none have yet been able to mould themselves.

Just as in life, so to in football, time to settle is essential. In India, settlement is haphazard and so is play. Teams in the ISL as well as in the I-League took time to settle – most did it after two months last year and the same story continues this year.

Kerala Blasters are higher on the table than FC Goa. Yet, it does not count for much as a point separates the two and that is negligible. FC Goa have scored thrice and Kerala Blasters twice. If there is a chasm it is in the goals conceded with FC Goa letting in seven to Kerala Blasters’s three. Yet, even here there seems little that FC Goa has to worry as Zico is working out a defensive combination that could startle the opponents this year too.

Gregory and Dumas are forming a duo that is complemented by Lucio when the situation calls for. Raju Gaikwad is cementing his position well along with Fulganco Cardozo and Sanjay Balmuchu who is presently serving his suspension. Subhasish, who has started playing after a hiatus of eighteen months, has joined the defence and has added brittleness that was missing at the start.

Brazilian Richarlyson is filling in the midfield role well giving enough room to Joffre to assist the strike line. He has now got into the rhythm of scoring .

Romeo Fernandes is yet to start making it to the first eleven. After his mistakes in the opening games, Romeo is yet to jump from the box of hesitancy to a more straight forward approach — shooting hard and intelligently at goal.

Rafael Coelho missed the last game in Mumbai due to an eye sore contracted by him. Had he been fit, FC Goa could well have won by a higher margin against Mumbai City FC. He did not appear to be fully fit to take the field today.

Robin missed a great scoring opportunity against Mumbai and in the process let it be known he is cut for a different role in the team. Robin had the opportunity not just to shoot the ball in but the Mumbai goalkeeper too, with the chance that came his way. He got the opportunity most strikers relish. Most score, Robin missed completely.

FC Goa have to leave such chances behind and have to begin to gore.