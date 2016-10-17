The future of cancer treatment

Cancer is one of the most dreaded diseases, and its treatment more than often can prove to be equally dreadful. Medical practitioners the world over are relentlessly working towards minimising the harsh reality of cancer treatment. London based Jayant S Vaidya is one such doctor who has done breakthrough research in the field. He will be delivering a talk today about his works. NT BUZZ finds out more

JANICE RODRIGUES| NT BUZZ

The Goa Cancer Society’s third annual lecture will be held today, October 18, at 3.30 p.m. at the auditorium of Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji, on the topic of ‘Evolution of Cancer Treatment’ by Jayant S Vaidya, professor of Surgery and Oncology at University College London Hospital, London.

Vaidya will be talking about how improvement in cancer treatment is made and the various medical breakthroughs that science has seen in the past few years. “I will talk about how we can prevent cancer from happening, how we can improve treatment of cancer and how we can reduce the harm caused by treatment,” says Vaidya.

Vaidya, over the past three decades, has been relentlessly working towards the cause of reducing the side effects of the sometimes harsh cancer treatments. “Some of the cancer treatments are very harsh, so we have to be careful to not cause more harm than good when treating the disease,” he says.

Vaidya also firmly believes that the patients need to be involved in the treatment of cancer. “We need to educate the patient. When someone has been diagnosed with cancer with the biopsy report, the doctor needs to make the patient aware about the whole treatment, its options and all the complications that can arise. Explanation of five to 10 minutes is not usually enough and a consultation may need to be 30 to 45 minutes if not more. If it is a complicated case, it takes longer,” says Vaidya.

He also suggests that if there is a surgery needed, doctors have a consultation the day before it. “Often once the patient is informed that he/she has cancer, the period after that is a blur as it takes time for the information to sink in, thus it is important to have a one more consultation after two days, to think clearly about the options available. Usually there is always more than one option,” says Vaidya.

In his lecture, Vaidya will highlight the importance of weighing all the options available to the patient, the pros and cons of each option. “The doctor can have recommendations, but the decision depends on how important the particular side effect means to the patient. For example, we can’t assume that an 80-year-old woman would have no issue with removal of the whole breast, because it can be traumatic. The patient’s wish of not to take out the whole breast should be respected and the operation should be done accordingly,” he says.

Prof Vaidya strongly feels that every clinician and patient should think about research and should take part in clinical trials so that advances can be made in cancer treatments. Vaidya and his team have also developed a new technique of delivering radiation to a breast cancer patient and will highlight the procedure during the lecture. “We have developed a procedure of administering radiation to the affected area during the operation. Once the cancer is taken out, the radiation applicator is inserted into the space where the cancer was, and the radiation is given for about 20 to 30 minutes, while the patient is still under anaesthesia, the applicator is then removed and the wound is stitched up. This way the patient does not feel any side effects of the post operative radiation,” says Vaidya adding that 80 to 90 per cent of the cases have no need to go back for the radiation post surgery.

(Jayant S Vaidya, will deliver a lecture today, October 18 at 3.30 p.m. at the Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji, on the topic, ‘Evolution of Cancer Treatment’. The talk is open to all.)