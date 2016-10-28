The flavours of Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is here and like all celebrations, it is incomplete without food and sweets. In Goa too, a larger part of the festival includes food where certain recipes and traditions are followed in the kitchen for festivals. NT BUZZ gets your details of what’s prepared in Goa for Diwali

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Diwali the festival of lights is celebrated with lit up homes, lanterns and diyas. But, what is also important for the festival, like most others in India is the food and sweets prepared making it all the more enjoyable. Today, aromas of flavourful food fill the air.

While people across the country prepare various items for Diwali, the celebrations in Goa, at least are incomplete without assorted preparations of fov (beaten rice). Every home has at least three different kinds of fov prepared for Diwali.

Publisher and food enthusiast, Sapna Sardessai tells us about the preparations of beaten rice which form an integral part Goan Diwali cuisine. “There is the batat fov, which is a mildly spicy preparation made from beaten rice, boiled potato, coconut, green chilli and fresh coriander. Rossatle fov is a sweet preparation made with coconut milk and jaggery and infused with the fragrance of fresh turmeric leaves. Kaalayille fov is a dry salad like preparation with just grated coconut, green chilli, jaggery and salt. There is also Kadiyetle fov made in coconut milk and flavoured with kokum and green chilli and finally dhayatley fov, which is a rather tangy preparation of beaten rice prepared in a curd gravy,” says Sapna.

From all of the ones listed above, the most common varieties included in a Goan Diwali spread are rossatle fov, batat fov, taakatle fov, kaalayille fov, kadiyetle fov, dudhatle fov. Sapna also tells us that there are variations which are prepared like the Dhayatley fov and the Shikarnem prepared with fov, coconut milk, jaggery and muskmelon.

The use of beaten rice for Goan Diwali is common. But we rarely go into the importance of the main ingredient’s significance. Since Diwali coincides with the harvest season in Goa and rice is available in abundance and thus the use of the beaten form is most convenient. This also explains why puffed rice is distributed by business establishments at the time of the Laxmi Puja. Also, besides being available in abundance, the mythological significance is also prominent. It tells us that beaten rice was Lord Krishna’s favourite food and he was served with fov upon returning home after killing Narkasur and also this was the food that Krishna’s childhood friend Sudama would offer him a handful of fov when he visited the latter.

Like most Hindu festivals, Diwali too has an array of vegetarian food. Besides beaten rice preparations there is always plenty of ambades in the market during this season and thus the sweet and sour ambadyachi karamm (a very sweet-sour-spicy preparation made from hog plums), kelleacho halwo (a sweet dish prepared from Moira bananas) and chaneachi ooslli (a dry, mildly spicy preparation made from vatana). While most opt to prepare the traditional dishes, other sweets and farsans served for the festival are bought from the market. These include different types of ladoos (besan, rawa, boondi, moong dal), chaklis, fenoreo, shev, chivda, churmo, tikshe fov, etc.

Visits to friends and relative homes begin early in the morning and all homes have a platter of delicacies ready and waiting for guests. With a number of options available, you might also find modern sweets on the platter that include an array of sweetmeats like kaju katli, pedas, barfis, etc, sourced from the market.

