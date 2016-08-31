The first crush

Maria Fernandes

It is but natural for teenagers to show interest in the opposite sex. Most often when this happens, parents try to do all they can to quell such interest. They know only too well, that their child is now going to get distracted with thoughts of that cute boy in class and studies which are more important will take a back seat. This is one worry that parents experience the most, and feel that children should focus on their studies at this stage and say adamantly: “Love is for later.”

As a parent what you say is true but for the child who is all starry-eyed after that gorgeous boy or girl, this may seem ridiculous or just unfair. How you deal with your child’s first crush will largely set the tone for everything else that is to follow.

“Whether you like it or not, your child will still have crushes and this is all part of growing up,” says clinical psychologist, Wilma Alphonso, “and there is little you can do to prevent it from happening.” It is better to try and be a friend to your child. This way you are assured of her confidence at least through her teens.

Paying attention to your child’s feelings and comments at this juncture is important. “Don’t dismiss her comments as nonsense. If she says she is in love, don’t belittle her because teenagers hurt just as much when they have a crush, as any adult. Instead, ask her to tell you about him and get her to be open with you,” says Alphonso and adds, “It is easy as a parent to give advice but at this point refrain from doing so because then your child will turn to a more sympathetic ear and lose trust in you.”

You could also then set limits for dating, which could range from disallowing it completely to allowing it after your child reaches a certain age. Each family has its own sets of rules in this regard and it can change depending on culture or financial background. “Some children meet members of the opposite sex without their parents knowledge, and they may indulge in activities they later regret. But if your relationship with your child is strong the chances of your child listening to you and drawing the line where you tell them is high,” says Alphonso. She also recommends that parents get to know the person their child has a soft spot for and adds, “Casually suggest inviting him or her over with some other friends, this will also serve to show your interest in the person and make your child feel cared for.”

“If you’re lucky and your teenager is open with you about the way he or she feels about that special someone, then you can lay down a few dating rules,” says Aparna Gupta, a parent who has two teenage children. Susie D’Silva another parent says: “I always set a time and expect my teenager to adhere to it unless there is an emergency. Also I make sure I know the phone number of the person my child is going out with and where they are going.” Remember these are just guidelines and it may not be easy to get your teenager to toe the line. But there’s no harm in trying.