The festival of arts comes back to Goa

The second edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF 17) will kick off from December 15 and last for the entire week till December 22. NT BUZZ bring to you the details of the festival

NT BUZZ

This year the second edition of SAF-17 will feature over 70 art projects, including 40 projects that are commissioned specifically for the festival. The multidisciplinary arts festival will bring together visual, performing and culinary arts, curated by eminent artists and creative collaborators, with the aim of ‘making the important interesting’.

The eight-day long festival will have a line-up of programmes spanning music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and culinary arts. SAF 17 will feature projects curated by Dinesh Khanna and Prashant Panjiar (Photography), Ranjit Hoskote and Riyas Komu (Visual Arts), Manu Chandra and Odette Mascarenhas (Culinary Arts), Sanjeev Bhargava and Tanushree Shankar (Dance), Lillete Dubey and Anuradha Kapur (Theatre) and Shubha Mudgal and Ranjit Barot (Music).

SAF-17 will address issues such as arts education, patronage culture, interdisciplinary discourse, and accessibility of the arts. Exhibitions and performances will be augmented by spaces for social and educational engagement. Practitioners and audiences will be able to interact with the arts and with each other on several levels, in an immersive space that seeks to create discursive opportunities, promote the exchanging of ideas, and inspire conversations about art as a means to shape public consciousness.

In a marked change from the inaugural edition, this year the programmes will be dispersed across a mix of indoor and outdoor locations along the waterfront of Panaji. These venues range from historic Portuguese structures to modernist marvels, and include both indoor and outdoor spaces.