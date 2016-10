The Entertainment Society of Goa has denied that there is any fraud in the tendering process of the decor works

The Entertainment Society of Goa has denied that there is any fraud in the tendering process of the decor works, as alleged by the opposition parties. Workshops by FTII and films by UNESCO would be highlights of the IFFI this year. Award winning Konkani and Marathi films would also be screened in different parts of Goa.