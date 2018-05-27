The Dhows with Dates

Tensing Rodrigues

Elders speak of Arab dhows unloading dates at Khareband, besides coastal craft bringing in roofing tiles and wood from Canara ports. This was one port that survived till about half a century back; Khareband lies on the south-western margin of Madganv (Margao) town; perhaps once upon a time that was the Madganv town. The rows of shops lined up along the road from Khareband to the old ‘level crossing’ and beyond, suggest that this could have been once a thriving market place; the wood working ‘vakhar’s (warehouses) on the other bank functioned till a couple of decades back.

These ports were obviously sustained by overland trade. Crawford writes of ‘bullocks driven by brinjaris’ from across the Sahyadri descending into the Konkan plains with diverse wares and taking back goods produced there. [Crawford, 1909: Legends Of The Konkan, 26] And: “Trade from all parts of the West – Arabia, the Persian Gulf and far Cathay – penetrated the tidal rivers and found its way by countless tracks into the Dekkhan”. [Crawford, 1909: 32] There must have been many trade routes across the Sahyadri.

An inscription carved in bass relief on the rectangular base of a linga in a cave in Harvalem, dated 1st century CE, has been interpreted by Heras to imply that around this time there existed a city by name Sacipur near Harvalem. [Heras, 1932 : Pre-Portuguese Remains in Portuguese India, in Journal of Bombay Historical Society, vol 4, no. 2, 4] Pissurlencar identifies Sacipur city with the present village of Kudnem (Cudnem) adjacent to Harvalem; a part of this village is now known as sezo or petth, meaning market. Pissurlencar feels that sezo could be a corruption of the word saci. According to Pissurlencar, Sacipur must have been a thriving commercial centre around that time. [Pissurlencar, 1934 : Goa a 1500 Anos – Subsídios Epigráphicos Para a Sua História, in O Oriente Português, 392] Dhume contests the reading of the Brahmi inscription, and reads it as ‘sambaluravasi ravi’; but accepts the hypothesis about the existence of a thriving commercial centre, which he names Sambalur or Sivapur. Further, based on a 6th century copper plate grant by the Bhoja king Kapardivarman he concludes that one Aditya Sresthi installed the linga on which the inscription is found. [Dhume, 2009: The Cultural History of Goa, 222] These bits of information have much implication in the context of what we have discussed earlier. Sambalur or Sivapur implies the prevalence of Siva worship (Samba is another name for Siva); we know that the kathiyavadi chaadd’ddi were Siva worshippers. Dhume finds the Siva connection in the name Harvalem itself; he suggests that the word is the corruption of the word Harapalli or Haravalli, Hara being an appellation of Siva. Chakravarti defines sresthi as a ‘very rich merchant’; and his further discussion suggests that he could be more than just a rich merchant; he could also be a nauvittaka, a ship owner. [Chakravarti, 2000: Nakudas and Nauvittakas: Ship Owning Merchants On The West Coast, in Journal Of The Economic And Social History Of The Orient, vol. 43, no. 1, 37] Kamat too seems to be hinting at such a possibility. [Kamat, 2000: Of Settis And Their Deities, in Indica, vol. 50, nos. 1 & 2, 330] In the Purna story, his brothers and he seem to be such ‘ship owning merchants’. [The Story Of Purna, 22 Apr 18]

Harvalem and its environs have extensive remains of what appears to be a jaina settlement. A series of four caves cut in laterite exist at a short distance from the waterfall. As a Buddha statue has been found in the vicinity, the cave complex has been identified as the Buddhist mahavihar mentioned in the copper plate of the 500 CE Konkan Maurya ruler Chandravarman; the plate records a grant of land to mahavihar of Sivapur. [Mitragotri, 1992: A Socio-Cultural History Of Goa From The Bhojas To The Vijayanagara, 154] As we have said before, traces of Buddhism or Jainism are highly probable markers of jaina ethnic element. In Kudnem, remnants of a Jaina shrine still stand. A torso with srivatsa symbol on the chest, a broken head with beautifully sculpted curls and a right leg of a Jaina tirthankara, have been found near the shrine. [Mitragotri, 1992: 161] The shrine is architecturally similar to the Saptakotesvar temple at Narvem Tirth and the Candresvar (Chandreshwar) temple at Paddem (Paroda). At Lamgamv (Lamgaon), 13 kms from Harvalem, and 6 kms from Narvem Tirth, there are two rock cuts caves; one of the caves has a pavilion like structure in the sanctum and a well cut entablature with beams and ceiling. Historians are of the opinion that these caves could be of Buddhist origin. The place name Lamgamv could have meant ‘the village of Lama’. [Mitragotri, 1992: 155] This is fair evidence of jaina origin of the traders in these settlements.

Harvalem was probably on the trade route that came via the Corla (Chorla) Ghat and connected to a port at Amonem or Narvem Tirth, or maybe even at Samkhale (Sanquelim). Tirth means ‘crossing’; we do not know whether it implied a port or an extension of the trade route to some port further. But that Narvem had a jaina heritage, is a fact. Not far from the Saptakotesvar temple is the Jainkot area; there is an ancient pathway constructed of laterite slabs which leads to the ruins of a Jaina shrine consisting of mainly door frames, ceiling canopy and lintels of chlorite schist; also a small stone sculpture of headless Suparsvanath has been found in the neighbourhood. [Mitragotri, 1992 : 162] Samkhale persists as a market town even today; as the seat of a prominent vidyadhara family – the Rane, it must have held an important place on the trade map.

The jaina past of this region needs to be investigated to understand the early movement of kshatriya in interior Konkan. Unlike the kathiyavadi chaadd’ddi who must have come to Goa by sea, these kshatriya seem to have come from across the Sahyadri, and yet maintained their cultural and racial identity.

Why were most of the ports of that time located upstream, rather than at the mouths of the navigable rivers ? According to Tripati et al, this was because the boats at this time were smaller in size, and could not withstand strong tidal pressures and storms; this also facilitated easy handling of cargo and transportation goods to the hinterland. [Tripati et al, 2014: Why were historical period ports of Goa located away from the coast ? The decline of Gopakapatana, in Indian Journal of Geo-Marine Sciences, Vol. 43 (7), 1357] Defending them from hostile attacks might have also weighed in favour of ports deep into the hinterland.