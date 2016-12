The Dhawalikar brothers have refused to resign as ministers even after the BJP making it clear that they will not replace their leader

The Dhawalikar brothers have refused to resign as ministers even after the BJP making it clear that they will not replace their leader. MGP president and minister Dipak Dhawalikar is also saying that Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is nobody to drop them from the cabinet. The MGP leader warns the BJP to break the alliance but also wants to honour the alliance till they complete five years.