The Ctrl-Alt-Del on e-waste in Goa

Industry, government and the people are getting together to pull the plug on discarded electronics. Hopefully the initiative will last to rid Goa of e-waste, says Shoma Patnaik

This World Environment Day, the focus is firmly on tackling electronic waste. Hopefully the enthusiasm will last to put to rest Goa’s e-waste woes.

Initiatives to tackle electronic junk are several. The Manufacturer Association of Information Technology (MAIT) as well as industry bodies such as NASSCOM, CEMA, have plans to take action on workshops conducted to create awareness of the harmful effects of e-waste. Further, government agencies such as the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Goa Waste Management Association (GWMA) and peoples group Communicare Trust of Panaji have also pitched in to drum up knowledge on careless disposal of e-waste.

To mark Environment Day, for the first time a bailing station cum collection centre is being set up in Cacora, Curchorem. Further collection points are being launched in Panjim city as well as panchayats for residents to deposit their old bulbs, tubelights, batteries, chargers, etc.

These are encouraging initiatives, but it is surprising how late we are in tackling e-waste. Electronics are around for more than 30 years. In Goa with its sizeable population of NRIs, shippies, Gulf returned, there are several households owning home appliances and gizmos. So what do most residents do with their old electronics? They dump it in the garbage and transfer attention to the latest available appliance.

According to Nitin Kunkolienkar, president, MAIT, “The awareness to disposing e-waste scientifically is come about only in the last ten years or so.” He says that, dismal lack of knowledge about the harmful effects of improperly disposed e-waste is pan-India. “It is necessary to have a value chain in treatment of e-waste similar to the value chain in sales and distribution of products,” feels Kunkolienkar.

The problem of treating e-waste is nobody has a proper estimation of it. The GSPCB files annual returns on the e-waste generated in the state. As per the returns, Goa’s e-waste is growing at a fast clip. It was 89 tons in 2014-15 and increased to 142 ton in 2015-16, registering an increase of 60 per cent. These figures are understated as they include e-waste only collected from organized sources, point out those in the waste management sector. They point out that household e-waste is left virtually to the mercy of the unorganized sector.

According to Baylon Gomes, owner, Bavish, a waste management company in Vasco, “Goa’s e-waste could be in the region of one ton a day which translates to about 300 tons annually.” Gomes is one of the six approved collectors who is GSPCB authorized. He says that, authorized collectors such as him deal in only half of the e-waste generated in the state. “The presence of the informal sector in accepting waste from residents is huge,” he says, “While I offer Rs four per kg or nothing (because it is not viable) the unauthorized kabaddiwalla offers Rs 500 per item.” Unorganised collectors dispose e-waste totally hazardously, explains Gomes.

Meanwhile, a new e-waste regulation is in place in India, effective from October 2016. The regulation replaces the previous e-waste management rule 2011 that was largely ineffective. Hopes are high on the efficiency of the October 2016 rule as it has put the responsibility of e-waste collection and disposal on the manufacturer, producer, or the dealer. The other stakeholders who will be held responsible for non-scientific disposal are the bulk consumer, collection centres, retailers, e-retailers, dismantler and recycler.

The new E-waste (management) rules 2016, is pretty comprehensive on monitoring progress on tackling waste. It sets targets for manufacturers and stakeholders and holds the GSPCB responsible for implementation. But it has challenges in implementation, especially from the dealer community who so far have been focused on selling and earning margins. It is also likely to face covert opposition from the powerful producer lobby. And checkout reveals that, most dealers in the state have doubts on it working effectively.

The harmful effects of wrong e-waste disposal are plenty. Unorganised collectors mostly burn e-waste to recover chemicals and cause irreparable damage to the environment. It results in air and soil pollution, leaching into the soil and release of toxins into the earth. The unorganized collector (kabadiwalla) is not safe either and inhales poisonous gases while burning e-waste.

According to MAIT, India generates 18 lakh ton of e-waste annually. It is the fifth largest producer of e-waste in the world. However only 4.5 lakh ton of e-waste is recycled while the remaining 75 per cent is just dumped and disposed off inadequately.

There are opportunities in waste management but Goa has too few players in the sector. The reduced e-waste coming to the approved collectors (of GSPCB) means that the business is not remunerative.

Ashley Delaney, Group Ten Plus, a waste management company in Saligao, says that, “Volumes in e-waste is not sustainable in Goa which is why few people have got into it.” The lack of volumes is also a reason for recycling companies to set up office in the state, he says.

Goa’s e-waste is varied. It includes, refrigerators, home appliances, bulbs, batteries, modems, keyboards, etc. The state lacks a recycler for e-waste and most of what is collected is sent outside for recycling.