The cool and friendly moms of today

A mother’s role in the life of a child is pivotal. The love can be seen through deeds, sacrifices and gestures, as children we seldom openly express our love and gratitude towards these wonder women who make their children the central focus of their lives. Today as we celebrate Mother’s Day let’s take some time to know and understand this special bond. NT BUZZ finds out more

Love, affection, sacrifice are synonymous to the word mother, and as we celebrate Mother’s Day today let’s see how this relationship of a mother and child has evolved over time. We all have memories with our mother’s that we cherish for life. Today the role of a mother is not merely restricted to doing the household chores and providing a good living to her child, but is beyond that. Mothers today are doing their best to keep with times and the standards their children set, adapting to their living patterns and ideologies.

Mommy the friend

Who says a mother can’t be a friend, instead she can be your best friend… and not reveal your secrets to anyone. Gone are the days when mothers would be approached with fear, today the cool quotient has made communication simple and friendly. “The relationship with my child is a really jovial one and whenever she has a problem which she isn’t able to cope with, she comes to me for guidance,” says Goretti Fernandes from Taleigao. For Rahila Khan from Porvorim her ward is her friend and does come to her for counselling. “My son shares anything without hesitation. It’s another thing that he doesn’t always agree to my views. We have a lot of arguments but healthy ones. Sometimes I give in to him and sometimes he gives in too,” says Rahila.

When in today’s time children are going through stressful lives, many children count on their mothers who are seen as saviours in distress. “My relationship with my child is good we often share a lot of things. Whenever she comes back home from work and even during the college days she would share whatever happened during the day. The bond is very strong, but we aren’t able to express it and show how much we can’t do without each other,” says Virginia Gomes from Nuvem.

Unlike the past, parents now are friendlier and supportive. “Our parents were a lot more reserved. There was a certain mannerism in our conversations with our parents. There were many things we could not discuss with them. Today’s parents are friends first and parents later,” says Rahila adding that in the past it was the other way round. Virginia opines that in the past parents were too strict and conservative as conforming to family rules was of prime importance. “Today this has changed along with the outlook parents have. Children are given freedom to make choices and allow them to live lives they wish to. At the same time it helps build the bond,” she says.

A lot of this comes from evolving times, technology, awareness and other factors. Goretti opines: “Evolving technology plays a crucial role in allowing parents to be open minded. With phones at the disposal of their children many a times, parents are aware of the pros and cons of giving children technology.” Education too plays an important role here, says Rahila, while Virginia feels that the culture has changed and owing to modernisation children want to be free and this freedom gives them the ability to be independent and makes them more understanding as well.

When you can open

up to mother dear

Children now don’t shy away from talking to their parents about anything; the children are much comfortable to communicate to their parents. “I would say we have a very open and friend-like relationship. We are very close, kind of like sisters. We call each other for fashion advice, bust moves to Spanish songs and gossip,” says Naomi Pulamte, from Dona Paula. However, she also adds that she doesn’t see a lot of moms as comfortable with their children.

Talking about her cool relationship with her mom Nicole Remedios from Taleigao says: “I am quite open with my mom. She is really causal mom and is open-minded, although sometimes she can be very protective and doesn’t like me doing things that she did and doesn’t want me to go through it.” She also maintains that parents are the best teachers.

Moms then and now

Benaulim based Amber Pereira says that his relationship with his mom isn’t very close nor distant. Shivani Nadkarni from Panaji says that while she shares a strong bond with her mom, there are certain things she only prefers sharing with her father being his pet. With good bond comes trust and thus children feel comfortable to share at least some of their thoughts and feelings, if not all. “I share only certain things with her. I rarely share serious and important information with my mom,” says Amber. For Naomi her mum is one of the first few to whom she goes to with her problems and is one who always has the best solutions. Nicole does not share all her problems with her mom because she feels that in life some problems are meant to be handled by one self. “But when I do tell her at times, she corrects me where she has to and supports me when she has to,” she adds.

While Shivani usually tries to solve her problems herself, “I don’t like involving parents in it especially when it is with regards to a person because of him family ties could get strained. But generally I do share my problems with her, and she efficiently helps me with suggestions.”

Children’s way of expressing their love

Mothers leave no chance to shower their love on their children, so why should children lack behind. “My most favourite way of expressing love is tight hugs, and she loves them the most,” says Shivani adding that parents don’t expect much from their children other than excelling in education and being a good human being, so every small gesture is considered to be an expression of love. Nicole expresses her love in various ways but she feels that it’s really hard to describe the relationship between a mother and a child.

Naomi too expresses her love in every way possible. For her dancing with her mum to her favourite Nicky Jam song is an act of Love. “I try to show her my appreciation and love for her in even the smallest of ways,” she says.

Mothers work throughout the year without any complains, hence to make mothers feel special on Mother’s Day and give them a break from their duties, children do every little thing on this day to make them happy. Since her childhood Shivani has been trying to make every Mother’s Day special for her mum because she believes that, “It’s that one day which is dedicated to the life giver and nurturer. My mother basically loves shopping for clothes and footwear so will definitely give her a voucher and will bake a cake for her and will take her for a movie.”

Nicole’s mom works aboard and thus she can’t physically celebrate this day but will surprise her mom with a cute video of herself with her mom. She says: “I want to thank God for such a wonderful person in my life. Though we have our arguments at the end of the day I am her daughter and love her,” adding that the best gift she can give her mother is by standing up on her own feet. Amber isn’t very expressive and thus says a gifting her a rose and doing chores that he doesn’t help her with.