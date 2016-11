The cold war between MLA Mickky Pacheco and his close friend Lyndon Monteiro is now wide open. Lyndon has strongly opposed Mickky’s move to merge Goa Vikas Party into the United Goans Democratic Party. In fact you need not be surprised if Lyndon tomorrow contests against Mickky in Nuvem. Caitu Silva is resigning from the GVP next month. He will as independent from Banavali

Please like & share: