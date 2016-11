https://youtu.be/9rw9CuEYong/embed] The Church of Goa and Muslim community came together on Friday to jointly demand construction of long-pending Kabrastan at Sonsodo in Madgao. They said we are together, but politicians are trying to divide them. They have also blamed Digambar Kamat and Vijai Sardesai. The contractor has agreed to start the work by Wednesday next week.

Please like & share: