The cat is finally out of the bag. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has asked for Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s head as a precondition to begin talks on continuing the alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party has left the decision to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Goa Suraksha Manch has said they are still waiting for the MGP to break away and join them.

