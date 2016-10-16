The call of clay

Traditional pottery of Goa continues to be attractive in modern times. More artisans like Zillu Harmalkar are needed for the art to be kept alive, says Ramesh Savaikar

Bicholim town is well known for its traditional pottery made by the Kumbhar community who mostly live in Bordem, Mayem and nearby villages. The Kumbhars work on clay that is shaped like a car wheel and subsequently baked in the oven. The clay transforms into beautiful items that have practical utility in daily life.

Pottery as an occupation was present even during Portuguese reign and in fact it is one of the oldest crafts of Goa. Potters provided temples with clay lamps and people with utility items like cooking vessels. Freshly made clay vessels were considered pure because of its association with Mother Nature. Utility items like the water cooler called ‘Gurgu leta’ also called as ‘Gugulat’ have water pouring out of the beak of round bottomed small mouthed cooking pots are called Budkule. They are considered arty in present times.

Contemporary pottery items for which there is a demand in the market are containers for planting, ornaments, clay idol of saints, gods, goddesses, Tulshi Vrundavans and fancy articles. Interestingly while men may turn the potter’s wheel at any point of time in their working lives women potters must be content with creating beautiful objects by hand without the use of wheel. Most potters make their earnings by selling their produce at church and temple fairs.

A more permanent display of Goan pottery is found at Bicholim industrial estate. Famous artisan and artist Zilu Dattram Harmalkar has his work shop in the estate where you get an opportunity to see molded sculptures, murals, decorative vases, floor and cladding titles. Harmalkar’s range of products is a mix of tradition- cum- utility. He has decorative items as well as functional products such as garden pots, bowls with floral designs, lamps ‘Dhuparani’ Divaj.etc. All the goods on display look artistic and are picture perfect in beauty. They have heavy demand from tourists and locals, especially from Christians.

Harmalkar born on September 1952 in a common kumbhar family at Bordem, always liked drawing and painting from childhood. His father Dattram Harmalkar was a traditional potter and well-known in the community. He was the first artisan to make a figurative model of ‘Dhond’ who perform Agnidivya during the Lairai Jatrotsav of Shirigaon, Bicholim.

Revealing his family history, Harmalkar says that his great grandfather migrated to Bicholim from Harmal, Pernem in the 17th century. His elder uncle was a craftsperson whose creations were purchased by churches and temples. “My uncle did decorative figurines, religious deities and these were sold during feasts and Jatras,” he says. He adds that both his parents (Dattaram and Bhagirathi Harmalkar were traditional potters and were busy in occupations for livelihood. “I had to assist them during my school days.”

After completing graduation in fine arts (first class, first) from Goa Fine Art College in 1977, he joined as a fellow professor in the same college and worked for one year. Later he completed his masters in fine art (MFA) with mural painting as specialization subject. He worked in a small village named Molela in Rajastahn which is famous for its pottery art by Prajapati community . He was lucky to get guidance from the late Shanku Chowdhary ( Delhi), muralist KJ Subramanyam and Ghartilal Mestri, carpenter, during his Delhi stay while working in studios “My experience and association with them taught me a lot. It enriched my traditional skills in pottery, sculpture and mural art,” says Harmalkar.

Then in February 1990 he started his pottery workshop on a large scale in Bicholim industrial estate. Presently there are 10 artisans working with him. The place has a good selection of decorative items and figurative models. Murals for display on walls and courtyards of star hotels, churches or temples are in heavy demand. Tourists are attracted towards traditional pottery items which include utility and specially decorative He also gives priority for crafting Christmas sets which include mural paintings of Jesus Christ, Mary, Saibin, three Kings, shepherds, angels, barn animals, etc., says Harmalkar.

Serving of food in clay utensils is more hygienic and therefore in star hotels they are used on large scale. Even the dining tables, chairs, sitting tools are prepared from clay and they are in demand from hotels, he informs. During Ganesh Chaturthi festival Harmalkar is busy in making idols. “Ganesh idol making has been part of the traditional occupation of our family and I have maintained it despite my busy schedule,” he says.

He emphasizes that traditional pottery items can be produced without the use of any machinery except for a machine for mixing clay. When asked about the availability of clay, he says that, it is available in fields at Borem. “Bicholim clay is superior for figurative models while clay from Mapusa is good for utility items as it contains more sand,” he explains. Besides clay items Harmalkar can also craft in fibre glass, metals and cement. However according to him there is more weight age for clay items as it lasts for centuries together. Zilu Harmalkar has a message for present generation youth. “Instead of going for modern

lifestyle in daily life, “Original things made from natural resources are more hygienic and good for health than modern materials,” he says