The bungalow belonging to the family of Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo at Bori in Fonda has suddenly become a talk of town from the time Mintoo was arrested after he escaped from the jail. But the family of Mintoo claims they had no clues of he planning to come to Goa. They also claim that they are not in touch with him for the last 10 years.

