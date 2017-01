The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to decide whom to support in Nuvem and Benaulim constituencies in Salcete talukas

https://youtu.be/dMickY_lUAg

The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to decide whom to support in Nuvem and Benaulim constituencies in Salcete talukas. It has announced 36 candidates while supporting two independents in Navelim and Priol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Goa for the election campaign. The rally would be held in Panaji on 28th of this month.