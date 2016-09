The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch has decided to bring women as well as youth force on the roads to fight its political battle

The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch has decided to bring women as well as youth force on the roads to fight its political battle at the forthcoming Assembly election. The meeting held on Friday would also tell the people of Goa on 2nd October whom to vote to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.