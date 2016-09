The battle within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is heating up day by day. The Konkan Prant of RSS has appointed a new Sanghachalak and Secretary for Goa, after Subhash Velingkar was dropped. On the other hand, the RSS led by Velingkar has organised a convention on Sunday to chalk out its future strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next Goa Assembly election.

