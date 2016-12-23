The Artist and the Forger

JUGNEETA SUDAN

‘Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden’, the most haunting painting of the 20th century, hangs in the Baroque Belvedere Palace in Vienna. The same title film by Austrian director Dieter Berner was one of the art films at IFFI this year. The other art film ‘A Real Vermeer’ directed by the Dutch filmmaker Rudolf van den Berg was a biographical film of art forger Han van Meegeren.

The former depicts the life of avant garde Viennese artist Egon Schiele who proclaims, “I shall endure for art.” And endure he does, in dark times through the love and staunch support of his sister Gerti and lover Wally. His bohemian lifestyle and relationship with muse Wally in provincial Austria get him in trouble with the authorities. Being the most provocative artist of his times, he steadfastly stands by his art in court, declaring that his paintings of female child artists are high brow art-“This is art and not pornography!”

The painting from which the film derives its title depicts two lovers clinging to each other seemingly on the edge of an abyss. It is moving, disturbing and disruptive beyond belief. It hints at the end of a relationship and also the end of the world. “Clasp me as if it is the last time you will do so,” says Egon to Wally before painting the piece. He personifies himself in the painting as Death/Dracula holding his love in a vice-like grip–an antithesis to love. One of the most self-obsessed artists, he painted this work at a turning point of his life, when he was abandoning his first great love and was about to be swept away by the First World War.

“It’s no coincidence that ‘Ego’ is the beginning of Egon Schiele’s name. He was a narcissist, who was very interested in the visceral experiences of his life. He was obsessed by sex and death in equal measure,” say art critics.

His self-portraits exude a wild energy. ‘Self-portrait with Physalis’ from 1912 is his best known one. Dutch genius Rembrandt executed 40 self-portraits during his artistic career and he was obsessed with the aging image of himself. Van Gogh, one of the greatest self-portraitist of the 19th century in his ‘Self-portrait with the Bandaged Ear’ is depicting his emotional and physical decline. But Schiele’s works are imbued with an incessant rebellious strain, a brutal honesty about human body and sexuality. He seems to have internalised Freud and his ‘Theory of Sexuality.’

Studies on Egon Schiele state, “His work is often described as pornographic, grotesque, even disturbing and too explicit, and today it simply represents one of the finest examples of modern art, created by a remarkable artist who was able to capture the essence of the human existence in an unprecedented and inimitable manner.”

On the other hand, in the second art film ‘The Real Vermeer’, the story of Meegeren, the master forger is played out in Netherlands during the Second World War. Mysteriously, unknown biblical paintings of the 17th century Dutch artist Vermeer start reappearing in the late 1930s in Amsterdam. They cause quite a sensation and are hailed by the art world. The famous art historian Dr Abraham Bredius examines the forgery ‘The Supper at Emmaus’ in September, 1937 and says, “This is a genuine Vermeer masterpiece, using the ultramarine blues and yellows preferred by Johannes Vermeer and other Dutch Golden Age painters.” The confirmation precipitates in the forged paintings being sold at very high prices.

Meergen makes a fortune and buys a lot of property, jewellery and works of art to augment his luxurious lifestyle. He tells the interviewer, Marie Louise Doudart de la Grée, “I own 52 houses, 15 country houses around Laren, among them ‘grachtenhuizen’, beautiful mansions along the famous Amsterdam canals.”

One of Meegeren’s Vermeer forgery ‘Christ with the Adulteress’ is discovered by the Allies in an Austrian salt mine after the end of the war, along with 6,750 other pieces of artwork looted by the Nazis. The painting is traced back to Meegeren. Now, he has to choose between being sentenced to death for being a Nazi collaborator or exposing himself as a forger.

Rudolf van den Berg, the director of the film made the original story his own and then retold it in the film by digressing from it, bringing in a romantic angle. In real life, Meegeren never parted from his wife and children. His siblings too regarded him as an affectionate and warm person. But his art at counterfeiting had excelled to a point where he was able to turn the court proceedings in his favour. He came out a Dutch hero who had fooled the Nazis by selling them forgeries, accruing great wealth in return. Van Meegeren remains one of the most ingenious art counterfeiters of the 20th century. After his trial, however, he declared, “My triumph as a counterfeiter was my defeat as a creative artist.”

A cocktail of suspense, art, history and theft makes the viewing highly entertaining!