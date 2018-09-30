The Antiquity of Konkana

If Coniaci is a reference to Konkan, then Strabo’s Geographica (1st century BC) would be the first historical text to mention Konkan. [Hamilton, 1857: The Geography of Strabo, Ch I, Bk. XV, 80] The next could possibly be that of Pliny (1st century CE). Pliny describes India in Chapter 23 of his encyclopedia titled Naturalis Historia: “After these we come to the nation of the Pandæ, the only one throughout all India which is ruled by women.… After passing through this list of three hundred towns, we come to the Darangæ, the Posingæ, the Butæ, the Gogaræ, the Umbræ, the Nereæ, the Brancosi, the Nobundæ, the Cocondæ, the Nesei, the Palatitæ, the Salobriasæ, and the Orostræ, … .” [Bostock & Riley, 1755: The Natural History of Pliny, 48]

Could Cocondæ be a reference to Konkan? Prima facie it does not seem to fit the geographical position of Konkan. Before coming to the ‘nation of Pandæ’, Pliny describes the Nareæ. Jean Hardouin who edited Pliny’s Natural History in late 17th century identifies Nareæ as probably the people occupying the southern part of the peninsula or the Deccan, with the Malabar and Coromandel coasts. After several more ‘nations’, Pliny comes to the Pandæ, whom Hardouin identifies as the people inhabiting the Peninsula of Gujarat. From here Pliny passes to River Indus. Pliny’s Cocondæ, therefore appears to lie somewhere between Gujarat and Sind. The location of Cocondæ according to Pliny would fit Konkana only if his Pandæ refers to the Pandyan Kingdom (with Madurai as its capital) that covered parts of South India between 600 BCE and 13th century CE. The northern tip of the Pandyan kingdom is believed to have touched Mangaluru. Then Pliny’s sequence of places – Pandæ =>Cocondæ – seems to be appropriate.

Probably further confirmation of such a hypothesis comes from some of the explanations of the etymology of Kumari Kandam or Kumarinadu, the mythical lost continent with an ancient Tamil civilization, located in the Indian Ocean, to the south of current Indian peninsula. M Arunachalam (1944) claims that Kumari Kandam was ruled by female rulers (kumaris); therefore the name. That matches Pliny’s assertion: “the nation of the Pandæ, the only one throughout all India which is ruled by women”. Then Pliny’s Pandæ could indeed refer to the people of the Pandyan Kingdom, and Cocondæ to Konkan. Irrespective of the historicity of the ‘lost continent of Kumari Kandam’, there could be some validity in the hypothesis; the ‘kumari’ still survives in the place name Kanya Kumari; and if we accept Hardouin’s view of Pandæ as the people inhabiting the Peninsula of Gujarat, we are still short of evidence of a kingdom ruled by women in Gujarat peninsula. Hamilton identifies Pliny’s Cocondæ with Konkan, on the basis that it occupied a middle position in the route from the south of India towards the mouth of the Indus. [quoted by Cunningham, 1871: The Ancient Geography of India, Vol I, 552]

Adhyaya 58 of Markandeya Purana (3rd century CE) which locates different ‘countries’ of Bharata in nine divisions, mentions Konkana in the company of the Abhiras, the Maharattas, the Karnatas, the Chitrakuta mountain, the Cholas, Kanchi and Tilanga and Tamraparni. [Dutt, 1896: A Prose English Translation of Markandeya Puranam, 107]

A Chalukya stone-tablet of 6th century CE on the wall of Meguti Temple at Aihole refers to Puri the capital of the Konkan. The tablet records the erection of a stone temple dedicated to Jinendra during the reign of Pulakesi II. The tablet reads: “In the countries of the Konkan, the watery stores of the pools, which were the Mauryas, were quickly ejected by the great wave which was Chandadanda, who acted at his command.” [Fleet, 1876: Sanskrit And Old Kanarese Inscriptions, Indian Antiquary, Vol 5, 67]

The next reference to Konkana is probably in shloka 12 of Varahamihira’s (6th century CE) Brihat Samhita which divides ‘earth’ into nine regions. Adhyaya 14, Shlokas 11 to 16 of Brihat Samhita describe the South: “In the south are situated Lanka… the Malaya… Vanavasi… Konkana, Abheeras, Kerala, Karnatic… the Cholas, the Kaveri… Dharmapattana… Dandaka forest… Tamraparni River.” [Sastri and Bhat, 1946: Varahamihira’s Brihat Samhita, 162]

The names of peoples, places, rivers and mountains mentioned in the passage help us locate Varahamihira’s Konkan. Malaya refers to Anaimalai and Nilgiri Mountains or the Malabar region as a whole. Banavasi is in present Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, 24 km from Sirsi town. Venna River rises in Mahabaleshwar, in Satara district of western Maharashtra and is a tributary of the Krishna River; there is a reference to Krishna Velluru too. The Dandaka forest refers to the region to the south of the Vindhya mountains. Dharmapattana was a place between Kozhikode and Kannur on the Malabar Coast. That gives us a fairly good picture of where Varahamihira’s Konkan lay, within the overall map of India.

Hwen Thsang, the Chinese traveller (629 – 645 CE) writes of Kong-kien-na-pu-lo (Konkanapura?): “This country is about 5,000 li in circuit. (1 li = 0.5 km) The capital is3000 li or so round. The land is rich and fertile; it is regularly cultivated, and produces large crops. The climate is hot; the disposition of the people ardent and quick. Their complexion is black, and their manners fierce and uncultivated. [Beal, 1906: Buddhist Records Of The Western World, Translated From The Chinese Of Hiuen Tsiang (AD 629), Vol II, Book XI, 253.]

Among the inscriptions in the caves at Kanheri near Bombay, there is one dated 9th century CE recording certain grants for the repairs of the vihara, the clothing of the monks and the purchase of their religious books. The inscription refers to the reign of the illustrious Pullasakti, who meditated at the feet of the illustrious Kapardin, the lord of “Konkan headed by Puri”. We still do not know which place the word Puri refers to; but the reference to Konkana is clear. [Mirashi, 1977: Kanheri Cave Inscription of Pullasakti: Saka Year 765, Corpus Inscriptionum Indicarum, Vol VI, 1]