The allotment of shacks would finally be made on Friday. But it would take at least one more week to get the actual licence of shacks. Tourism director Sanjeev Gauns Desai has made it clear that final NOC would be given only after the CRZ authorities approve the location of shacks, once they are erected. Calangute MLA Michael Lobo however is trying to get it done by Sunday.

