The Accidental Actor

Prasad Oak, a well known Marathi actor who won the television reality show ‘SaReGaMaPa (Celebrity Round)’ was in Goa to perform in the plays ‘Wada Chirebandi’ and ‘Magna Talyakathi’ at Kalarang 2017 organised by Directorate of Art and Culture, Goa; Ravindra Bhavan, Margao; and Kalangan. Speaking to NT BUZZ, Prasad reveals that direction has always been his dream but how destiny got him to act

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Tell us about the plays ‘Wada Chirebandi’ and its sequel ‘Magna Talyakathi’. What is your role in both the plays?

Writer Mahesh Elkunchwar has written a trilogy that is directed by theatre and film director Chandrakant Kulkarni. ‘Wada Chirebandi’ is the first part, ‘Magna Talyakathi’ is second and ‘Yugant’ is the final sequel of this trilogy. It is a story of a family residing in a village in Vidarbha area in eastern Maharashtra. It is about the bond that the family members share with each other. I am playing the youngest brother in the family living in Mumbai to propel his career. Hence my character is detached from the family. Though living away for better opportunities, it is shown how my character’s economical conditions are no different than his elder brother.

‘Wada Chirebandi’ starts when I come to my native house with my wife on the fifth day following the death of my father, and I leave to go back on the tenth day. The play follows what takes place during those five days. While, ‘Magna Talykathi’ shows what happens place ten years after the first part. So far, we have performed these two parts of trilogy. The direction of third and final part ‘Yugant’ will be started soon which will depict the time ten years after the second part. The plays hence show the changes in the family situations within the span of 30 years. Therefore, some characters are added while others are removed as we move on to the next sequel.

Your character is more casual than the rest, especially in ‘Wada Chirebandi’. Did you face any challenges while doing this role?

My character does not have any linguistic support like the other characters in this play. There is no particular village dialect that I have to speak in this play because my character resides in Mumbai and speaks very dignified Marathi unlike his family members. This has been a great challenge for me because audiences see all my family members speaking in a particular accent while I speak in another which makes it difficult for the audience to connect with my character as well as my typical village family. My role is also simple and casual and that makes it challenging because there is nothing extra that I can add here except for my performance.

What do you love more- theatre, films or television?

I love theatre more. You get a live response; you get to learn more. You get to know your audience’s reaction on your performance. As an actor, I expect a particular response at a particular dialogue or act in a play; when I receive it from the audience, or when I do not receive it, it helps me to grow as an actor. You do not have any second chance on stage like how you have second chance in films and television serials.

What is the story behind your career in singing?

Actually, ‘SaReGaMaPa (Celebrity Round)’ was a celebrity singing competition on television. There were eight participants and including me and they were all very learned. Each participant at least knew basics of singing. I was the only one who had absolutely no knowledge of singing. But it was my wife who encouraged me to participate. She said you never know, it may be a turning point in your life. Though I never believed her she compelled me to participate in the competition. And as it were Sumit Raghavan and I happened to be the finalists. We are very good friends and Sumit is a great singer. But the competition was on television and people were watching you and not just listening to you. I got the knack to present each song in a different style which turned out to be my advantage. During this time, my television serial ‘Awaghachiya Sansar’ was on, and people loved my performance in that show. It was a very grey character. People would see that role and at the same time they would see me who really I am in a reality singing competition. My popularity grew during that time that ultimately helped me to win the celebrity singing competition.

You started as an assistant director, how did you get into acting then?

Actually I was supposed to assist one of the directors in his play. Sumit Raghavan was supposed to essay the lead role but he got a TV show that time. We waited for Sumit for days, first five then ten days, and gradually thirty days, but he couldn’t make it for the rehearsals. For these thirty days, I was a proxy for his role. And the director asked me to continue with the role till we find another actor. But no actor turned up and I was asked to act on stage. Moreover, there were many Marathi directors acting in that play, so everyone got to see my acting talent, hence I got recognised as a good actor.

Do you believe that what destiny decided for you was a better choice than your goal to become a director?

Well, actually that was not a good choice. I was never willing to be an actor. I believe in being a king maker not in becoming a king (laughs).

But people have loved you as an actor for so many years now…

Well, that’s all their love and kindness that they accepted and loved me as an actor. I enjoyed it but after so many years now again I feel that I should try to fulfil my dream of directing.

So, any plans for direction now?

Yes, I am directing a Marathi film ‘Kaccha Limbu’ that will be released in August or September. I am also directing a historical biopic, ‘Hirkani’ this year. Hopefully, this will be my direction year. I am also coming up with one character play in Marathi. I wouldn’t like to reveal its name. I am currently working on the script, and I will be the only one to perform this play as it is a one-man show. This concept of one-man show has remained untouched in Marathi for over a decade now, and I am very excited to revive it again.