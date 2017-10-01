That unfair tax

Frederick Noronha

On one stormy September night, the wind suddenly stormed in from a distance. In no time, the lights flickered badly. By the time the winds reached our home, the power supply had already been doused by the rough weather. We were in the dark.

The electricity took some time to return, maybe a couple of patient hours. After that, my first thought was that the lights seemed surprisingly bright. Being still at work, I picked up the new digital multi-metre and went to check the voltage. After blinking a couple of times, the power supply read almost 420 volts, while the difference between ground and neutral was some 40-45 volts. (The safe level for electronic equipment, one had been told, is under three volts.)

Thank goodness that one was awake at that time of the night, so all the lights could be switched off, and electronic appliances disconnected, including computers. Next morning, a neighbour said he had burnt out a couple of stabilisers and a costly water purifier. A lot of money down the drain by way of replacements and repairs.

More recently, one saw on Facebook a number of people headed to Panaji asking whether the hours long traffic jam for entering Goa’s state capital had ended. My only thought was one of gratitude, for having not got caught there. Most of us are in a hurry to get into or out of Panaji, or even to pass by the city. So what happens when we encounter traffic jams on a routine basis?

My friend, a Bangalore-based engineer, was, somewhere else, contrasting how much he paid for a 40-kilometre ride to the airport in that city as against the costs to reach home in Goa by taxi, though the distance was much shorter here. It might not be the local taxi driver’s fault that they can get no return passengers given the geography of Goa, but everyone seems at peace living with this situation.

These are all examples of the additional taxes we pay, because our systems remain steadfastedly inefficient. For someone else’s inefficiency, or even corruption, we, the citizen, end up having to pay an additional price. This is over and above the increasing burden of taxes, which we find increasingly growing anyway.

Here is something that affects all of us. We might not notice it, but as the bills build up, it becomes increasingly apparent.

It happens in small ways at first. The traffic jams, the pot holes (agreed Goa has had a rather heavy monsoon season since late August, but extremities in climate are a current reality), the lack of public transport, government offices which don’t serve us as they should, the lack of adequate supervision, the arbitrariness and favouritism within the system…all this only adds to the citizen’s burdens.

Some time back, one undertook a strange exercise. I approached the postal authorities and sought to know what was the official closing time for each service at the various classes of post offices spread across Goa. It turned out that the official timings were at least 30 to 60 minutes later than what the staff was offering their customers.

By some unwritten rule, all the staff would close early, and send customers home. After this RTI query, things improved for awhile. But not for long. We are back to the earlier state of affairs.

So, who pays for the additional inefficiency being injected into the system? We know that the Indian posts system is coming under increasing pressure. Those who used postal services earlier don’t do so anymore. Email has replaced a lot of our letters, inlands and postcards. By depriving the public of extra access to postal services (especially popular services like registered mail), nobody gains. It’s a lose-lose-lose situation.

A young lady who recently took up her first job in Panaji, mentioned what a struggle it can be to get to work and back. This, even though she stays in nearby Porvorim. There are longish traffic jams each morning and evening. The lucky few who can avoid these hours are spared of the problem. But what about those who need to get in during office hours?

In a sense, the citizen is also to blame for the situation, simply because we don’t complain enough. Complaints, for that matter, also need to be in writing, if these are to be taken on record by officialdom. To that extent, we are also responsible for the problems we face, even if to a smaller extent.

Recently, the inauguration of the Doppler Weather Radar at the Met Centre Goa (which was to happen on September 29) has been postponed for the second time. Why can’t our weather officials give us more accurate forecasts? If the forecasts have to be so vague and generic, would it not make more sense to just depend on cyberspace for the same?

Why can’t we have buses to hop back from the airport and railway stations, especially considering the large number of people using these facilities in a tourism and expat-oriented State? Why can’t more official information about our governance be available in digital formats online, including the details about discussions that occur in our state assembly?

As we face the pressures of growing tax burdens, one positive fallout we could see is citizens becoming more concerned about where tax-payer money is spent. And, it is not only the affluent and the middle-classes who pay taxes, direct or otherwise. We could end up questioning the need for giant offshore statues, bullet trains and costly bridges.

But till then, the citizen will continue paying the ‘extra tax’. In cash or kind.