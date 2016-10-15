Thai PM reassures country on smooth succession, after king’s funeral

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister has reassured the country that Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will succeed his late father and be crowned king after a royal funeral, which is likely to take months to prepare.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Thursday after seven decades on the throne. He was 88.

The prospect of complications in the succession in the politically divided country could alarm financial markets and the military government has been quick to quash any such speculation.

The head of the royal advisory council, a 96-year-old former army chief and prime minister, Prem Tinsulanonda, is standing in as regent while the prince and the country grieve.

Prince Vajiralongkorn held an audience with Prem and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday evening and asked them to pass on his reassurance to the people, Prayuth said.

“He asked the people not to be confused or worry about the country’s administration or even about the succession,” Prayuth said in a televised address.

“He said at this time everyone is sad, he is still sad, so every side should wait until we pass this sad time … When the religious ceremony and funeral have passed for a while, then it will be an appropriate time to proceed,” Prayuth said.

Mourners dressed in black from across Thailand have flocked to Bangkok’s gilded Grand Palace to pay homage to the only king most of them have ever known.

Buddhist monks have been chanting prayers beside his coffin in an imposing throne hall. Monks will chant for 100 days as part of the funeral rites.

The government has not set a date for the funeral but in the past, royal cremations have taken months to prepare.

The government has declared a year of mourning and asked everyone to wear black or white, and to cancel outdoor festivities, for the first 30 days.