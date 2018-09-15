Thai favourites at The Banyan-Tree

The Banyan-Tree, the Pan-Asian restaurant at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Sinquerim might not be as old as the over 300-year-old Banyan tree that is significant and symbolic of this property, but the restaurant has maintained its popularity over the years. Thai cuisine is the specialty here and it woos patrons as it is true to taste and authenticity

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

The Banyan-Tree at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Sinquerim caters to Pan-Asian cravings of one’s palate. I decided to try out the Thai delicacies offered as there area variety and range to choose from. It was a busy evening, and with one glance it is obvious that those who visit the restaurant have either been here before or have come on recommendation.

To begin with and “tease our tastebuds” as catering assistant Passang specified, a platter called MiangKham was on the tableand had some betel leaf, fresh tamarind sauce, grated coconut, lime, peanuts, galangal ( the Thai ginger I love) and caramelised onions. The name translates to ‘one bite wrap’ and is a delight to begin with. I took great pleasure, like an Indian panwala, in applying the sauce and adding the other condiments before wrapping it up and eating it all at one go. Since I had had a hectic week Passang suggested a Phad Thai cooler cocktail.It was brilliant with fresh flavours of herbs,makrut leaves, kush syrup and more.

I generally omit salad when enjoying other cuisines but I’m biased towards the Raw Papaya Salad (Som Tam Mungsawirat) that was glorious. With an abundance of peanuts the chicken satay (Satay Gai)couldn’t go wrong. The prawn in chilli, garlic and basil sauce (Goong Laiseua Phad Krapaw)was perfect in taste and texture, it was neither to dry nor did it have too much gravy. However, I’ve come to realise that no seafood can taste great unless prepared in the right manner- which means the sauce and the way the prawns were cooked made it perfect.Tofu in garlic pepper(Taohu Phad Kratiam Prik Thai)is a good choice for those who want a vegetarian option – it is juicy and succulent. I decided to deviate and opt for the Tom Kha instead of the Tom Yum, and I suggest you should do the same.

Chef Amnath Deewong, who has over 20 years experience across the globe in churning out Thai delicacies is focused. He prefers talking less and allowing the food he prepares to speak for him and for the food traditions of Thailand. Along with Chef Teju, the two can serve you delights of the East without having to travel so far.

The Pla Jeramed Samros, a deep fried pomfret with spicy, sweet and sour sauce served in fillets was enjoyable. For those who love lamb and like it crispy, the Pe Phad Prik Thai – wok tossed crispy lamb with pepper and celery is great to munchon.

As Thailand is also famous for its curries- yellow, green and red, we opted for the GaengPhedPed Yang which has roasted duck breast, litchi, pineapple and cherry tomatoes. While the curry thatGoans make also has coconut as its base, here it is the method that differs and the use of coconut milk heightens the taste of this smooth curry. The curry along with hot piping Jasmine rice is the best and simplest combination you can opt for.

Did I mention I tried out the soft shell crab too? And was this delicacy mind blowing!I was told it runs out due to demand and Iwas lucky to get some of it. Having tasted Thai food at the Thai Pavilion at Vivanta President in Mumbai, there was no chance I wasn’t going to opt for the Tub Tim Grob which is a refreshing and popular Thai dessert made of coloured water chestnutin coconut syrup, it is also known as ‘pomegranate seeds’ or ‘rubies’ due to its appearance. The coconut syrup and ice cubes make for a tasty combination,and it is even served in the coconut itself; can it get better than this?

From the time we set foot into the restaurant that has indoor AC and outdoor seating, the staff made sure that the evening was great in terms of service and assistance,particularly when it came to making choices or even pronouncing names of dishes that are nothing short of tongue twisters. Here’s something to keep in mind your way out -Make sure to say ‘Kapunka’ if you’ve really enjoyed your meal.