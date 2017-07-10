Terrorists kill seven Amarnath pilgrims

PTI

SRINAGAR

Terrorists on Monday night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.

The bus bearing the registration number GJ09Z 9976 was attacked at around 8.20 pm near Khanabal when it was on its way to Jammu, the police said.

The police said the bus was not a part of the yatra convoy which is being provided elaborate security.

The terrorists first attacked a bulletproof bunker of the police at Botengoo, a police official said, adding it was retaliated. There were no injuries in this attack.

Thereafter the terrorists fired on a police picket near Khannabal, the police added.

When the police retaliated, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately in which the bus carrying the yatris got it. Seven of the pilgrims were killed and 32 were injured, the police said.

The police and top government sources said the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on the highway after 7 pm as the security cover is withdrawn after that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was personally monitoring the situation, strongly condemned the dastardly attack and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate.

He said he spoke to Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Vohra and Mehbooba.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” Modi tweeted.

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he added.

In yet another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.”

The Home Minister, in his telephonic call to Vohra and Mehbooba, sought details of the attack.

He told them to ensure that the injured people are given adequate medical treatment.

He also directed officials to ensure foolproof security in future.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley termed the attack as the “most reprehensible act” and said “This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism.”

The attack was condemned by other leaders as well.

The last time the Amarnath yatra was targeted was on August 1, 2000. The terrorists had then struck in Pahalgam area, killing 30 people, who also included porters.