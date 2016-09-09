Terrorist infiltration in J&K under control, says Rajnath

NT NETWORK

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, said that the infiltration of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is under control, and the situation is improving this year as compared to the previous year.

The Union Home Minister was speaking to the media during a press conference, which was held onboard newly commissioned Indian Coast Guard vessel Sarathi at the yard of Goa Shipyard Ltd, Vasco on Friday morning.

Singh, who was accompanied by the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, the director general of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh and the chairman and managing director of Goa Shipyard Ltd Rear Admiral (retired) Shekhar Mital said that there has been a change in perception of the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to all-party delegation that visited the state and called on the administration recently.

He informed that the central government has given stress on recruitment of the defence personnel and even provided attention to the development of the various regions. He said that the security and paramilitary forces have eliminated a good number of terrorists in the Kashmir region this year.

When asked as to why the Home Ministry has given priority for the deployment of the army in Jammu and Kashmir rather than paramilitary forces, Singh said,“The deployment of the army has been done in Jammu and Kashmir considering the serious crisis. The district administration was also expecting the central government (Home Ministry) to deploy the army in the terrorists infiltrated areas.”

Stating that the central government has adopted concrete measures in the state, Singh said,“ The central government is trying to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent visit of the all party delegation has brought a change in the perception of the people there.”

Speaking further, the Union Home Minister said that “the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control, and the government wants the all party delegation to take appropriate steps in bringing violence in Jammu and Kashmir under control.”