Terror to be in focus as Modi, Putin meet today

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Assuring that terrorism will certainly be on the agenda during the India-Russia Annual Summit, which will be a part of the BRICS Summit, on Saturday along with several other issues, India’s Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran Friday said that defence deals with Russia will be signed only if they benefit India’s national security.

Addressing the media on the India-Russia Annual Summit, Saran said that broad discussions will be held during the summit on regional and global issues including terrorism when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on Saturday.

“India and Russia of today are more ambitious to discuss on various issues. We are looking to make inroads in the areas of energy, infrastructure, railways, agriculture and high technology. We are also trying to improve connectivity, which is presently seen as an obstacle,” he said.

Replying to a media query on whether he would raise India’s concerns on Russia-Pakistan relationship during the summit on Saturday, Saran said India expects Moscow to reflect on its (India’s) concerns.

Saran had earlier conveyed India’s opposition to Russia’s joint military exercise with Pakistan, a state that “sponsors and practices terrorism as state policy” and that it will create further problems. He also asserted that terrorism was an important issue and will be discussed between the two leaders and efforts would be to ratchet up counter-terrorism cooperation. Indian officials have made it clear that India’s effort would be to have strong language in the BRICS outcome document on terrorism including how to deal with countries that provide sanctuaries, safe havens and finances.

Saran said that there will be a positive outcome on the defence sector. “Everything will be clear and informed by Saturday evening. Both, India and Russia are big players and one has to see the similarity. If we sign a defence deal with Russia, we will do so only if it benefits India’s national security,” he said.

Joint Secretary of Eurasia J V Srinivas said that the tradition of bilateral summits between the two countries began in 2000 and continues till today with strategic partnership with Russia. He said various agreements will be signed with Russia on Saturday as most of the political interests of both the countries coincide and added that India and Russia would be celebrating the 70th diplomatic year in 2017.

India’s Ministry for External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarop read out the schedule for Saturday according to which Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin will hold talks on various issues and subsequently sign agreements.